Just Currency Strength is a simple, and easy to use as a market analysis tool.

It could helps trader to understand the broder view of the market and forcasting the movemt of each currency symbol and trend direction of each specific currency pair.

Parameters

Timeframe (Move Timeframe box to move the pannel)

Currency (Must NOT be less than 5 currencies)

Refreshtime in second

Colors

Strong//Weak//Neutrial

Alerts setting

Alert On/Off



Push notification On/Off

Happy Trading...



















