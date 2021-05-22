Just Currency Strength

5

Just Currency Strength is a simple, and easy to use as a market analysis tool.

It could helps trader to understand the broder view of the market and forcasting the movemt of each currency symbol and trend direction of each specific currency pair.

Parameters

  • Timeframe (Move Timeframe box to move the pannel)
  • Currency (Must NOT be less than 5 currencies)
  • Refreshtime in second
  • Colors
    • Strong//Weak//Neutrial
  • Alerts setting
    • Alert On/Off
    • Push notification On/Off
Happy Trading...






Reviews 3
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2025.04.28 00:24 
 

A must have yiu your Arsenal gives accurate strength and even alert you if it is very bullish which would allow you to make the right decision

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Just INDY is a simple, and easy to use trend and reversal indicator. It will continuously monitor the movement of the price actions searching for new trends establishing or strong reversals at extreme overbought, and oversold levels. Parameters Signal Perios Sent Notification Please Test it with Strategy Tester and see how it work. Happy Trading...
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TriplE StrategY is an Expert Advisor with 3 different strategies from the series of StrategY ONE, StrategY TWO, and StrategY THREE; using Unique Price Movement Algorithm I+II+III (UPMA I+II+III), incorporate with  Account Protection mode . With suffecient knowledge in the market and some manual interventions, this expert adivsor can be a very power tool to accure your account balance. Important Note** There is no such an expert advisor that can be set and forgot, If one said they have, they li
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Close ALL Mobile is a trading tool that allow MT4 Mobile App users to close floating orders via mobile using pending order in tricking closing functions. Parameter Magic Number for Maual Trades (Defult = 0) Magic Number for EA1 Magic Number for EA2 Magic Number for EA3 Slipage for closing order Close All BUY Positions: Type of Pending order trick Close all BUY positions function Close All SELL Positions:  Type of Pending order trick Close all SELL positions function Close ALL Positions:  Type of
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wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2025.04.28 00:24 
 

A must have yiu your Arsenal gives accurate strength and even alert you if it is very bullish which would allow you to make the right decision

Coreentrades
188
Coreentrades 2024.06.03 09:05 
 

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Clay Pot
191
Clay Pot 2021.08.03 15:00 
 

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