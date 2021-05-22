Just Currency Strength
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Just Currency Strength is a simple, and easy to use as a market analysis tool.
It could helps trader to understand the broder view of the market and forcasting the movemt of each currency symbol and trend direction of each specific currency pair.
Parameters
- Timeframe (Move Timeframe box to move the pannel)
- Currency (Must NOT be less than 5 currencies)
- Refreshtime in second
- Colors
- Strong//Weak//Neutrial
- Alerts setting
- Alert On/Off
- Push notification On/Off
A must have yiu your Arsenal gives accurate strength and even alert you if it is very bullish which would allow you to make the right decision