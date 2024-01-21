Volume MA

🌟 After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free.
If you find them useful please  Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! 👍🚀

See other my free tools as well here
_________________________________

📈 Volume Moving Average (Volume MA) Indicator for Advanced Forex Market Analysis

Introducing the Volume Moving Average (Volume MA) Indicator, meticulously developed in MQL4, a pivotal tool for enhancing your forex trading strategies. This indicator focuses on analyzing trading volume trends, providing a deeper understanding of market dynamics and potential trading opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Volume Analysis 🔍: Calculates the moving average of trading volumes over your chosen time frame, offering insights into market activity.
  • Market Trend Confirmation 📊: Helps in confirming the strength of market trends by correlating price movements with volume changes.
  • Breakout Identification 🚀: Aids in spotting potential breakouts through significant changes in trading volume, ahead of price movements.
  • Volume-Price Divergence ⚠️: Highlights divergences between volume trends and price movements, signaling possible reversals or continuations.

Usage and Signal Interpretation:

  1. Setup 🛠️: Easily integrate the Volume MA Indicator into your Metatrader 4 platform. Adjust settings to align with your unique trading approach.
  2. Volume Trend Analysis 📡: Regularly examine the Volume MA to understand the underlying volume trends and their implications on price movements.
  3. Signal Interpretation 🚦: Use changes in volume as indicators for potential entry or exit points. Confirm these signals with other technical analysis tools for enhanced decision-making.
  4. Strategic Trading 💹: Employ the Volume MA Indicator as part of your comprehensive trading strategy, considering both volume and price dynamics for informed trade execution.

The Volume MA Indicator is an essential tool for traders of all levels, designed to offer clear, analytical insights into the forex market's volume dynamics.

For more information about the indicator, watch this informative video by John Bollinger.

Contact and Support 📞

For support or further inquiries, feel free to reach out to me at @amirghm on Telegram.

Proudly presented by Wolfox Software Corp. (2020-2024) 🏢

Developed by Amir Hossein Ghasemi 🌟

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Marcos Barahona
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Marcos Barahona 2025.09.27 07:21 
 

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Vance Fill
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Vance Fill 2024.05.31 03:18 
 

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Mehrdad ch
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Mehrdad ch 2024.02.22 16:34 
 

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lywer
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lywer 2024.01.22 12:21 
 

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Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
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Reply from developer Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi 2024.01.22 12:49
Hey mate, Thanks for your review, could explain more? Do you mean when the current candle is open I change the MA line based on the candle color? And yes, I can do any changes that we find it helpful :)
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