EForex 2 EMAs Cross Over

  • Indicators
  • Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    Veridiana Adorno Kendrick

    I firmly believe that success in Forex trading, especially in high-volatility pairs like XAUUSD, is achievable for anyone willing to learn and apply the right principles. My mission is to empower and reach other traders, sharing knowledge so that everyone who desires financial freedom can gain the
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader! 


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Details for : 

EForex-2MA-CrossOver-B08


  This indicator is a Moving Average that show you at which point they crossed over. It is more usful on the shorter periods 
  that get obscured by the bars / candlesticks and when the zoom level is out.
  
  You can enter two EMA periods and also allows you then to remove the EMAs from the chart. 
  EMAs are initially set at 4 and 8. You can also select the arrow type and setup the alerts for sound and Email!
  Lot of options for you! Enjoy!

  note1 = "First Moving Average";
  MA1 =   4;
  note2 = "0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma";
  MA1Mode = 1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma
  note3 = "--------------------------------------------";
  note4 = "Second Moving Average";
  MA2 =   8;
  note5 = "0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma";
  MA2Mode = 1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma
  note6 = "--------------------------------------------";
  note7 = "Arrow Type";
  note8 = "0=Thick, 1=Thin, 2=Hollow, 3=Round";
  note9 = "4=Fractal, 5=Diagonal Thin";
  note10 = "6=Diagonal Thick, 7=Diagonal Hollow";
  note11 = "8=Thumb, 9=Finger";
  ArrowType=3;
  note12 = "--------------------------------------------";
  note13 = "turn on Alert = true; turn off = false";
  AlertOn = false;
  note14 = "--------------------------------------------";
  note15 = "send Email Alert = true; turn off = false";
  SendAnEmail=false;

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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