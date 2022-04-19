EForex 2 EMAs Cross Over

Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!





We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market!

With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert...





We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols!

Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features!





See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.





Also, all indicators can be modified in order to give you a better experience. Just let us know what you would like to see in each one..

Hope you can develop your skills using these indicators and get a better understanted about the Market!





For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.





Details for :

EForex-2MA-CrossOver-B08





This indicator is a Moving Average that show you at which point they crossed over. It is more usful on the shorter periods

that get obscured by the bars / candlesticks and when the zoom level is out.

You can enter two EMA periods and also allows you then to remove the EMAs from the chart.

EMAs are initially set at 4 and 8. You can also select the arrow type and setup the alerts for sound and Email!

Lot of options for you! Enjoy!





note1 = "First Moving Average";

MA1 = 4;

note2 = "0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma";

MA1Mode = 1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma

note3 = "--------------------------------------------";

note4 = "Second Moving Average";

MA2 = 8;

note5 = "0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma";

MA2Mode = 1; //0=sma, 1=ema, 2=smma, 3=lwma

note6 = "--------------------------------------------";

note7 = "Arrow Type";

note8 = "0=Thick, 1=Thin, 2=Hollow, 3=Round";

note9 = "4=Fractal, 5=Diagonal Thin";

note10 = "6=Diagonal Thick, 7=Diagonal Hollow";

note11 = "8=Thumb, 9=Finger";

ArrowType=3;

note12 = "--------------------------------------------";

note13 = "turn on Alert = true; turn off = false";

AlertOn = false;

note14 = "--------------------------------------------";

note15 = "send Email Alert = true; turn off = false";

SendAnEmail=false;



