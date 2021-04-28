Gold Pattern
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 28 April 2021
- Activations: 5
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product
Gold Pattern EA strategy trades purely price action with no lagging indicators which has a highly developed trading algorithm programmed that has passed through extensive testing over many years. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Best used with Major Pairs XAUUSD, XAUEUR and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Spread
|5 -15
|Minimum deposit
|100
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick