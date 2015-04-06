Atlant

The Atlant Expert Advisor is based on combination of two basic indicators (moving average and momentum), available in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. When a buy (sell) signal appears, the EA opens a buy (sell) deal. When a repeated signal appears, the EA opens an additional deal, provided that the first base deal is at a loss. Thus, the EA forms a grid of orders. The volume of the first order and the volume of the newly orders can be customized in the input parameters. Also, the input parameters provide the ability to customize the maximum total volume of all grid orders.


Parameters

  • Amount for a new position [lot] - lot of the first order
  • Maximum position amount [lot] - the total lot size for all orders of the grid (this parameter allows limiting the total volume of the grid)
  • Amount to add on addition [lot] - lot of the newly opened deals in the grid
  • Amount to close on reduction [lot] - close at a reverse signal
  • Stop Loss [point] - additional stop loss setting
  • Take Profit [point] - additional take profit setting
  • Break Even [point] - trailing stop
  • Martingale Multiplier - multiplier (martingale)
  • Indicator parameters Moving average - setting of the Moving average indicator
    • period - indicator period
    • Shift - indicator shift
  • Indicator parameters Momentum - settings of the Momentum indicator
    • period - indicator period
    • Additional smoothing - additional smoothing
    • Level - level
  • Indicator parameters Stop Limit - stop loss and take profit settings
    • Stop Loss - your stop loss
    • Take Profit - take profit
  • Expert Magic Number - unique number of the EA
  • Stop trading at min account - close all open deals and suspend trading when the equity reaches a certain value (in the account currency)
  • Ensure maximum Stop Loss [point] - safety stop loss
  • Bar closing advance [sec] - time limit between the bar closure and opening a deal
  • Write a log file - display the log values on the screen
  • Custom order comment - custom comment
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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