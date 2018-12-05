DigiGrid EA

5
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit parameter and applying it to all orders, the speed requirements for the Internet and the broker are reduced. And most importantly, if the connection with the broker is lost, during the release of strong news, and this sometimes happens, the orders will be automatically closed upon reaching the expected price.

The EA has a spread filter that does not allow opening trades at an unprofitable price.
Additionally, it is possible to limit the work time of the adviser. To do this, it is enough in the settings to specify the allowed time range for trading. This allows you to open the orders only, for example at night, when the market is less volatile.

The default settings are optimized for the EURUSD pair.
The algorithm of the EA allows it to work on almost any pair, after preliminary optimization of its settings. For faster optimization, as well as for easier adjustment of the adviser, the number of its parameters is minimized.

Depending on your preferences, the expert advisor can use fixed lot size for trade or dynamically calculated based on free margin.

  • The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically;
  • The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings;
  • The leverage is 1:500 or bigger;
  • Run only one pair at one account;

The minimum recommended deposit is about 2000 USD on standard accounts.

With smaller amounts of deposit, you need to use cent accounts or micro accounts.

Parameters:

  • Risk - the risk value. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size of the order;
  • Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use dynamic lot size;
  • Lot Step - increment step of the lot for each subsequent order in the basket;

  • Spread Control - enable/disable spread filter;
  • Maximum Spread - maximum allowable spread;
  • Drawdown control - enable/disable drawdown control. The EA will closes the trades when the specified value is reached;
  • Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown;
  • Maximum Orders - maximum number of open orders;

  • Time applies to - the time parameter can be applied only to the first order or to all orders;
  • Open Hours - allowed time to start trading. Used broker time;
  • Close Hours - time to finish trading. Used broker time;

  • TakeProfit for the first order - expected profit for the single order, in points;
  • TakeProfit for all orders - expected profit for all orders, in points;
  • Minimum distance - minimum distance between the orders, in points;
  • Indicator deviation - minimum permissible deviation values of the indicator;
  • Period - period of the indicator;

  • Timeframe for trend detection - timeframe to determine the short-term trend;
  • Enable additional trend filter - enable/disable additional short-term trend filter for first order;
  • Work Timeframe - working timeframe;

  • Slippage - maximum allowed price of slippage, in points;
  • Background color - background color for the information panel;
  • Comment for expert advisor orders -  comment for expert advisor's orders;
  • Magic number for orders - unique number for the expert advisor's orders (any number);

For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.


Reviews 3
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.04.09 11:28 
 

Good EA

gerrit2
236
gerrit2 2019.02.13 08:12 
 

Great EA, 5 stars for sure.

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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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5 (2)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.71 (21)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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5 (1)
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Silver Plus MT5
Sergey Belov
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Sergey Belov
Experts
The initial order lot can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread, the EA has a filter. In the settings, you can specify the maximum allowable value. The algorithm and settings of the expert advisor for Long and Short trades are completely the same. And this means that the EA works the same, regardless of the direction of the global trend. On all orders, the expert advisor sets the TakeProfit
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Sergey Belov
Experts
Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are set with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of transactions regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a levera
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.04.09 11:28 
 

Good EA

gerrit2
236
gerrit2 2019.02.13 08:12 
 

Great EA, 5 stars for sure.

Grace-FX
1063
Grace-FX 2019.01.21 19:18 
 

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