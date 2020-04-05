Kernvio Gold Trend Pullback

Kernvio Gold Trend Pullback is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) H1. Its core engine is a CCI trend-pullback strategy: it only trades long, in the direction of the long-term gold uptrend, entering on pullbacks confirmed by CCI(14) and exiting with an asymmetric 1:5 reward-to-risk target (ATR-based stop). A momentum gate (price above its level of 500 bars ago) keeps the EA out of bear regimes, a drawdown throttle halves risk after a 5% drawdown, and an optional night-drift module adds a small time-based long position during the quiet Asian session.

Verified backtest results (MT5 Strategy Tester, XAUUSD H1)

  • 2021-2024 (4 years, default long-only config): net gain about +40% at 1% risk, profit factor 1.21-1.28, max drawdown 10.6-16.5%, Sharpe about 1.2.
  • Out-of-sample 2025 - Jul 2026 (with drawdown throttle): about +30%, profit factor 1.58, max drawdown 7.1%, 165 trades, win rate 44%, Sharpe 3.07.

Honest limitations - read before buying: this is a long-only gold strategy by design. In the 2016-2020 sideways gold regime the same logic was NOT profitable (profit factor 0.82). The EA earns its edge from trending bull regimes in gold; the built-in momentum gate is there to keep it flat in bad regimes, but there is no guarantee. Win rate is around 44% - the 1:5 reward:risk profile means losing streaks are normal and patience is required. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to use

  1. Attach to XAUUSD H1 on a hedging account. Defaults = the tested configuration.
  2. Risk per trade defaults to 1% (night module 0.4%). Test on a demo account first.

Key inputs: Donchian lookback and breakout buffer, CCI period/threshold, ATR stop and reward multiple, momentum gate, EMA regime filter, trading window, drawdown throttle, breakeven/partial-profit options, night-drift module (entry/exit hour, own risk), optional D1 trend-following module, magic number.

Risk disclaimer: trading involves substantial risk of loss. This software is a tool, not financial advice. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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