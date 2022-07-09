DYJ SuperGamingTrend EA works based on DYJ ChameleonTrend indicator.

It uses dyj chameleontrend chameleon trend line color to control long and short position opening signal.

And cooperate with fast Ma, medium Ma and slow Ma to filter false signals.

EA uses the gmaing strategy to correct the losses caused by false signal opening, making them profitable and the profits adjustable.

If you want to display the trend color change curve of indicator dyj chameleonterend when EA is running, you need to download indicator dyj chameleonterend, put it in the indicator\market directory.

If you do not download and purchase the indicator, EA also has the indicator algorithm.

But the indicator curve is not displayed.

Please download the latest parameter link in the product comment area

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Download foreign exchange M1 to Mn general parameter setting link

Input



InpMagic = 8236532

InpUseNewBar = true

inpPeriod_1 = 50 -- Fast Period

inpPeriod_2 = 100 -- Mid Period

inpPeriod = 200 -- Slow Period

inpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL;

inpAtrDevPeriod = 5 -- Atr / standard deviation period

inpUseWhat = atr -- Calculation method atr/ deviation

inpBarIndex = 1 -- check signal bar

InpRiskPercent = -0.001 -- Risk(x%) In Still Available Risk or [-x is lot]

InpAutoRiskInBalance = 10 -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)

InpSignalClose = CloseSignalWhenPositiveProfit

-- CloseSignalWhenPositiveProfi: Close if it is positive profit and the indicator has a signal

-- CloseSignal: Force close if it is a negative profit and the indicator has a signal

-- CloseSignalDisabe: Close disabled if the indicator has a signal

InpDirection = Both -- BUY or SELL or BOTH or Disable

InpMaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open

InpGridMode = STOP_MODE;

InpMaxGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

InpFristOrderStep = 31 -- InpUpFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpOrderStep = 31 -- InpUpOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpDownFristOrderStep = 31 -- InpDownFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpDownOrderStep = 31 -- InpDownOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpRecursiveTrade = false

InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

InpTakeProfit = 6000 -- 0 or >0

InpStopLoss = 2000 -- 0 or >0, 0 --> Auto GamingDynamic SL

InpAutoSLMup = 50 -- AutoStartSL:if SL=0 then it's multiple of spread

InpMaxLots = 1000 -- Maximum lots for game

InpStopAddingAtMaxGameRound = 100 -- Stop adding positions, if Round is the maximum.

InpRepairPercent = 0.053005 -- Repair loss error percentage

InpGroupMaxGameRound = 2 -- closed group,if round>InpGroupMaxGameRound

InpAllOrderCounts = 5 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.

InpMaxGameRound = 3 -- Closed all with minimum profit,if round>InpMaxGameRound.

InpLossPercent = 0 -- Closed all if the LossPercent(%) of the balance[x>0(%), x<0($),x=0(off)].

InpMaxGamingProfits = 1 -- Closed a group of maxround if cover profits is reached[0->off]

InpSymbolProfits = 3 -- Symbol Target Profits[0-->off]

InpSymbolMaxProfits = 50 -- Symbol Maximum Profits[0-->off]

InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5

InpGroupTotalProfits = 3 -- closing gtoup positions for Profit target[0=auto,-1=off]

InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Calculus coefficient

InpIncreasedProfit = 1 -- Game target profit

InpEAComment = "SUPER"

-- SUPER:Use the custom indicator dyj chameleontrend to display the indicator curve and entry arrow in the chart. You need to buy or rent this external indicator

-- CASH: Use EA internal code to equal indicator function, but do not display indicator curve and arrow in chart



