DYJ SuperGamingTrend

DYJ SuperGamingTrend EA works based on DYJ ChameleonTrend  indicator

It uses dyj chameleontrend chameleon trend line color to control long and short position opening signal.

And cooperate with fast Ma, medium Ma and slow Ma to filter false signals.

EA uses the gmaing strategy to correct the losses caused by false signal opening, making them profitable and the profits adjustable.

If you want to display the trend color change curve of indicator dyj chameleonterend when EA is running, you need to download indicator dyj chameleonterend, put it in the indicator\market directory.

If you do not download and purchase the indicator, EA also has the indicator algorithm.

But the indicator curve is not displayed.

Please download the latest parameter link in the product comment area

Download boom1000 index parameter link

Download jump 10 index parameter link

Download foreign exchange M1 to Mn general parameter setting link

Input

InpMagic                   =  8236532

InpUseNewBar               =  true

inpPeriod_1       = 50 -- Fast Period

inpPeriod_2       = 100 -- Mid Period

inpPeriod       = 200 -- Slow Period

inpPrice        = PRICE_TYPICAL;      

inpAtrDevPeriod = 5 --  Atr / standard deviation period

inpUseWhat      = atr -- Calculation method atr/ deviation

inpBarIndex     = 1 -- check signal bar

InpRiskPercent             =  -0.001 --  Risk(x%) In Still Available Risk or [-x is lot]

InpAutoRiskInBalance       =  10  -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)

InpSignalClose               =  CloseSignalWhenPositiveProfit

-- CloseSignalWhenPositiveProfi: Close  if it is positive profit and the indicator has a signal

-- CloseSignal:  Force close if it is a negative profit and the indicator has a signal

-- CloseSignalDisabe: Close disabled if the indicator has a signal

InpDirection               =  Both -- BUY or SELL or BOTH or Disable

InpMaxTradesPerSymbol         =  1 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open  

InpGridMode                   =  STOP_MODE;

InpMaxGridOrders              =  0 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

InpFristOrderStep             =  31 -- InpUpFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpOrderStep                  =  31 -- InpUpOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpDownFristOrderStep         =  31 -- InpDownFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpDownOrderStep              =  31 -- InpDownOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread

InpRecursiveTrade             =  false

InpMaxReverseGridOrders       =  0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]  

InpTakeProfit              =  6000 --  0 or >0

InpStopLoss                =  2000  --  0 or >0, 0 --> Auto GamingDynamic SL

InpAutoSLMup                   =  50 -- AutoStartSL:if SL=0 then it's multiple of spread 

InpMaxLots                    =  1000 --  Maximum lots for game

InpStopAddingAtMaxGameRound   =  100 -- Stop adding positions, if Round is the maximum.

InpRepairPercent              = 0.053005 --  Repair loss error percentage

InpGroupMaxGameRound       =  2 -- closed group,if round>InpGroupMaxGameRound 

InpAllOrderCounts          =  5 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.  

InpMaxGameRound            =  3 -- Closed all with minimum profit,if round>InpMaxGameRound.

InpLossPercent             =  0 -- Closed all if the LossPercent(%) of the balance[x>0(%), x<0($),x=0(off)].        

InpMaxGamingProfits        =  1 -- Closed a group of maxround if cover profits is reached[0->off]

InpSymbolProfits           =  3 -- Symbol Target Profits[0-->off]

InpSymbolMaxProfits        =  50 -- Symbol Maximum Profits[0-->off]

InpTrailingPercentage      =  0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

InpTargetIncreaseCoeff     =  0.5    

InpGroupTotalProfits       =  3 -- closing gtoup positions for Profit target[0=auto,-1=off]

InpDistanceDivisor         =  3 -- Calculus coefficient

InpIncreasedProfit         =  1 -- Game target profit

InpEAComment               =  "SUPER"

-- SUPER:Use the custom indicator dyj chameleontrend to display the indicator curve and entry arrow in the chart. You need to buy or rent this external indicator

-- CASH: Use EA internal code to equal indicator function, but do not display indicator curve and arrow in chart


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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools
Daying Cao
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DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarMAPools   is based on  indicator  MA . It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The Indicator is based on the following idea: crossing of two Moving Average lines (Fast and slow ) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Slow MA (MA2). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Slow MA (MA2). The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as InpMAArr
DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
Daying Cao
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The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
QuickClose
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QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
SoarSignal
Daying Cao
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Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are
StrongCurrency
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This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
PowerSignal
Daying Cao
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This PowerSignal is a complete trading system based on ATR of technical indicators. These indicators will record the current status of each POWERTREND in every time frame and currency pair analyzed. The PowerSignal creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data. If there is a full coincidence on any pair an alert will pop up indicating such case. List data includes Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry. The LastEntry shows entry points (periods
DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
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This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2. Inputs Value Fast MA Setup Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5). Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Slow MA Setup Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10)
DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
Daying Cao
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This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules: Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line; Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the
DYJ NewsForexFactory
Daying Cao
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DYJ NewsForexFactory is calendar trading utilities and Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 9 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are
DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
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DYJ ThreeMACross
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Daying Cao
Experts
The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
DYJ StochController
Daying Cao
Indicators
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DYJ SoarTrading
Daying Cao
Experts
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DYJ Sharp
Daying Cao
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DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy. The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area. This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine. Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy. The signal for e
DYJ TrendWave
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/S
DYJ TrendWave EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
DYJ Scalping EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Stochastic indicator filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the game strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product
DYJ T3ModeMA
Daying Cao
2 (1)
Indicators
DYJ T3ModeMA is based on T3 algorithm. T3 algorithm is technically analyzed in the article Better Moving Averages published in TASC magazine. T3 can smooth the price line and reduce the lag of trend tracking. The size of the column line of the indicator determines the entrance signal, and when the column line size approaches 0, it is the turning point of the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and c
DYJ Long term Strategy EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ Long term Strategy EA  is a long-term RSI trading system We start by looking for the lowest price in the candle as a long trend, and start by looking for the highest price as a short trend. We will hold the position for the longest time and obtain the maximum profit. When the order is in the wrong direction, the strategy can turn losses into profits. EA only runs in any period of a currency pair chart. Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComment = LTS In
DYJ Bands EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
DYJ TrendPending EA
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
Daying Cao
Experts
This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Burg algorithm filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the   game   strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the p
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
DYJ Trend Analyst
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
Our goal is to provide accessible and quality service, enable market participants, traders and analysts alike, with much-needed tools for informed, timely trading decisions. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend analyst indicator. DYJ Trend analyst attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  indicator's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The in
DYJ Trend Analyser EA
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
DYJ Market Challenges
Daying Cao
Experts
This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
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