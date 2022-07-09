DYJ SuperGamingTrend
- Experts
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.51
- Updated: 9 July 2022
- Activations: 5
DYJ SuperGamingTrend EA works based on DYJ ChameleonTrend indicator.
It uses dyj chameleontrend chameleon trend line color to control long and short position opening signal.
And cooperate with fast Ma, medium Ma and slow Ma to filter false signals.
EA uses the gmaing strategy to correct the losses caused by false signal opening, making them profitable and the profits adjustable.
If you want to display the trend color change curve of indicator dyj chameleonterend when EA is running, you need to download indicator dyj chameleonterend, put it in the indicator\market directory.
If you do not download and purchase the indicator, EA also has the indicator algorithm.
But the indicator curve is not displayed.
Please download the latest parameter link in the product comment area
Download boom1000 index parameter link
Download jump 10 index parameter link
Download foreign exchange M1 to Mn general parameter setting link
Input
InpMagic = 8236532
InpUseNewBar = true
inpPeriod_1 = 50 -- Fast Period
inpPeriod_2 = 100 -- Mid Period
inpPeriod = 200 -- Slow Period
inpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL;
inpAtrDevPeriod = 5 -- Atr / standard deviation period
inpUseWhat = atr -- Calculation method atr/ deviation
inpBarIndex = 1 -- check signal bar
InpRiskPercent = -0.001 -- Risk(x%) In Still Available Risk or [-x is lot]
InpAutoRiskInBalance = 10 -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)
InpSignalClose = CloseSignalWhenPositiveProfit
-- CloseSignalWhenPositiveProfi: Close if it is positive profit and the indicator has a signal
-- CloseSignal: Force close if it is a negative profit and the indicator has a signal
-- CloseSignalDisabe: Close disabled if the indicator has a signal
InpDirection = Both -- BUY or SELL or BOTH or Disable
InpMaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum trades for per symbol signal open
InpGridMode = STOP_MODE;
InpMaxGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]
InpFristOrderStep = 31 -- InpUpFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
InpOrderStep = 31 -- InpUpOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
InpDownFristOrderStep = 31 -- InpDownFristOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
InpDownOrderStep = 31 -- InpDownOrderStep:It's a multiple of spread
InpRecursiveTrade = false
InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]
InpTakeProfit = 6000 -- 0 or >0
InpStopLoss = 2000 -- 0 or >0, 0 --> Auto GamingDynamic SL
InpAutoSLMup = 50 -- AutoStartSL:if SL=0 then it's multiple of spread
InpMaxLots = 1000 -- Maximum lots for game
InpStopAddingAtMaxGameRound = 100 -- Stop adding positions, if Round is the maximum.
InpRepairPercent = 0.053005 -- Repair loss error percentage
InpGroupMaxGameRound = 2 -- closed group,if round>InpGroupMaxGameRound
InpAllOrderCounts = 5 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.
InpMaxGameRound = 3 -- Closed all with minimum profit,if round>InpMaxGameRound.
InpLossPercent = 0 -- Closed all if the LossPercent(%) of the balance[x>0(%), x<0($),x=0(off)].
InpMaxGamingProfits = 1 -- Closed a group of maxround if cover profits is reached[0->off]
InpSymbolProfits = 3 -- Symbol Target Profits[0-->off]
InpSymbolMaxProfits = 50 -- Symbol Maximum Profits[0-->off]
InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%
InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5
InpGroupTotalProfits = 3 -- closing gtoup positions for Profit target[0=auto,-1=off]
InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Calculus coefficient
InpIncreasedProfit = 1 -- Game target profit
InpEAComment = "SUPER"
-- SUPER:Use the custom indicator dyj chameleontrend to display the indicator curve and entry arrow in the chart. You need to buy or rent this external indicator
-- CASH: Use EA internal code to equal indicator function, but do not display indicator curve and arrow in chart