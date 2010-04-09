RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets

RSI Scalper Multi Profit Targets is a Fully automated EA. It uses the RSI indicator for the entries. You can do counter trend scalp (for example sell on 72, and buy on 25) - default (trend buy-sell - false) settings or it can do the same direction trade  (trend buy-sell - true). 
You can find the best profit targets on backtesting and optimization because it works almost on all pairs on some TF (Time Frame). I personally use it on 5 min, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, SP500. on 15 min I use on USDCAD. But, you can find good settings for more pairs. You can use one PT (Profit Target) or multiple, depending on what is best for you.

You have optional settings, you can try it, where you can multiply your loss on second, third, and fourth PT. So, for example, your first PT can be 0.01 lot, second 0.02 lots and third 0.04 or something like that, depending on your risk tolerance, and your strategy. 

If you use more then 1 PT it will automatically move the stop loss (a market stop) after each profit target is reached.  So, on the first PT it will move SL on the entry, on second PT it will move PT to first PT, and on third PT it will move SL on second PT - (if you use that many PT).


Key Advantages of the EA

  • Always have a stop loss in play
  • User-friendly
  • Use Multiple Profit Targets
  • Automatically updates stop loss after profit targets get hit
  • Very good Risk/Reward ratio
  • Works on all hedge accounts 
  • Works on basic setting, but can be optimized for more profit
  • Can be used on accounts as small as $100
  • Free optional updates as the EA is modified


If you have some questions, feel free to ask us. 


We wish you great gains and safe trades!

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4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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