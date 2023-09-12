Ma Massaro

The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossover for a trading period of 30 minutes. If you want to trade another period, you need to change the weight of the neural network from the user's own backtest. I chose the 30-minute session because I like fast trading. have little patience You can change the time period according to your own waiting habits. But you have to test the weight of the user's own neural network. Your very good luck in trading.

Symbol EURUSD
Type of account
 Classic, ECN, Leverage 1:400  or higher
Timeframe
 M30
Settings
 Default
Minimal/Recommended Deposit 200$/500$


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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