The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossover for a trading period of 30 minutes. If you want to trade another period, you need to change the weight of the neural network from the user's own backtest. I chose the 30-minute session because I like fast trading. have little patience You can change the time period according to your own waiting habits. But you have to test the weight of the user's own neural network. Your very good luck in trading.

Symbol EURUSD Type of account

Classic, ECN, Leverage 1:400 or higher

Timeframe

M30 Settings

Default

Minimal/Recommended Deposit 200$/500 $



