GannMACDX
- Experts
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Mateus Barboza De PaulaDesenvolvedor EA e estrategista trader a mais de 10 anos de mercado indices forex metais
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The GANNMACD is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), combining two technical analysis strategies: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Gann Levels. It uses these tools to identify buy and sell conditions, executing trades automatically based on customizable settings.
Main Features:
- MACD: The MACD indicator is used to generate buy and sell signals. The script compares the MACD main line with the signal line to identify trend reversals.
- Gann Levels: The strategy also applies Gann levels (1x1 and 2x1) to identify potential support and resistance points on the chart. The current price is compared to these levels to decide the direction of the trade.
Entry Conditions:
- Buy: A buy signal is generated when the MACD crosses above the signal line and the price is above a specific Gann level.
- Sell: A sell signal occurs when the MACD crosses below the signal line and the price is below a specific Gann level.
Risk Management:
- Stop Loss and Take Profit: Defined in points, allowing traders to set clear loss and profit limits.
- Breakeven: The EA moves the stop loss to breakeven once the price reaches a specific profit level.
- Trailing Stop: After breakeven, the stop loss is automatically adjusted to protect profits as the price moves in favor of the position.
Order Control:
- The EA limits the number of open orders per type (buy or sell) and imposes a minimum interval between orders to avoid overtrading.
- Order volume is verified to ensure compliance with broker parameters.
Customizable Parameters:
- MACD: Periods for fast, slow, and signal moving averages.
- Gann Levels: Multipliers for 1x1 and 2x1 levels, with an option to enable or disable Gann levels.
- Risk Management: Stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and order volume settings.
Objective:
The GANNMACD is designed for traders who want to use a combination of trend analysis (MACD) and price analysis (Gann) to optimize their Forex trades, focusing on automated order execution and efficient risk management.
Considerations:
- The script allows parameter customization, making it flexible for different trading styles.
- With breakeven and trailing stop implementation, the script helps protect profits while allowing trades to benefit from favorable market movements.
- This Expert Advisor is an excellent tool for traders seeking automated strategies based on proven technical indicators and robust risk management.