Synergy EA MT5 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands, and a 200-period Moving Average.





Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process:





Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate potential reversal points.





Bollinger Bands : Bollinger Bands consist of a moving average line (typically the 20-period MA) and two bands plotted above and below it, based on standard deviations of price volatility. These bands dynamically adjust to market volatility and are used to identify potential entry or exit points based on price reaching extremes relative to the bands.





200-period Moving Average : The 200-period Moving Average is a long-term trend-following indicator. It smooths out price data over a significant period, providing a clear indication of the overall trend direction. Crossovers or interactions with this moving average can signal potential trend reversals or confirmations. Important ! Read carefully the informations and instructions below to take full advantage of the EA, then if you have any questions, please feel free to send me a private message.

Recommendation

Currency pair : EURUSD Timeframe : M1 Minimum deposit : $100 Account type : Any

Specifications

Trade : EURUSD, GPBUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY Very easy to install

Settings