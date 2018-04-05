Synergy EA MT5

Synergy EA MT5 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands, and a 200-period Moving Average.

Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process:

Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate potential reversal points.

Bollinger Bands : Bollinger Bands consist of a moving average line (typically the 20-period MA) and two bands plotted above and below it, based on standard deviations of price volatility. These bands dynamically adjust to market volatility and are used to identify potential entry or exit points based on price reaching extremes relative to the bands.

200-period Moving Average : The 200-period Moving Average is a long-term trend-following indicator. It smooths out price data over a significant period, providing a clear indication of the overall trend direction. Crossovers or interactions with this moving average can signal potential trend reversals or confirmations.

Important !

Read carefully the informations and instructions below to take full advantage of the EA, then if you have any questions, please feel free to send me a private message.


Recommendation

Currency pair : EURUSD

Timeframe : M1

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type : Any

Specifications

Trade : EURUSD, GPBUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY

Very easy to install

Settings

The EA works fine with indicators default parameters.

All you have to do is to set the TradeSize and, If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false and adjust MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, and MaxShotTrades.

Examples :

For Netting accounts, you may set  MaxOpenTrades=1,  MaxLongTrades=1,  MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade one direction ( Long or Short )

For Hedging accounts,  you may set  MaxOpenTrades=2,  MaxLongTrades=1,  MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade in both directions ( Long and Short at the same time )


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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