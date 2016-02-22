VJ Pivot Levels

4.25

Introduction:

Whatever trading method you use, it is important to know the Pivot levels to take the key attention for your entries & exits. This indicator has been made using the standard classic formula for Auto drawing the Pivot levels. Also based on the previous day trading range, the probable expected today trading range has been highlighted in a different color for your reference.


Output of the Indicator:

  1. This Indicator gives the Pivot level
  2. Different resistance Levels
  3. Different Support levels
  4. Mid ranges of the above levels
  5. Daily expected Trading range (Refresh the chart after the market Opens)


Coding Formula:

  • Used the Classic Pivot levels formula
  • Calculation is between two previous period separators of 00hrs ~ 00hrs
  • Pivot = ( High + Close + Low ) / 3
  • R1 = 2 * Pivot - Low - Normal Trading Range
  • S1 = 2 * Pivot - High - For The Next Period
  • R2 = Pivot + (Resistance1 - Support1) - Extreme Trading Range
  • S2 = Pivot - (Resistance1 - Support1)
  • R3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low)
  • S3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot)
  • M5 = (R2+R3)/2
  • M4 = (R1+R2)/2
  • M3 = (P+R1)/2
  • M2 = (P+S1)/2
  • M1 = (S1+S2)/2
  • M0 = (S2+S3)/2


How to use:

  1. Check the Pivot level for Break-up direction
  2. Use the Support & resistance levels as entry / Exit / SL / TP
  3. Combine the other Price action methods for entry
  4. M0 / M1 / M2 / M3 / M4 / M5 ae mid ranges & safe zones for your trade Entry & Exit
  5. The grey highlighted range is the probable expected trading range for the current day. Check this after opening the market.
  6. Refresh the chart after opening the market everyday for loading the latest levels / Or switch the TF back & forth


Time Frames:

You can use it on any Time Frame but the best is M30 / H1 / H4 -- These 3 are best

Reviews 9
P_ES
183
P_ES 2017.12.01 22:59 
 

It works. Great tool to see support and resistance levels.

riyan.aulia
407
riyan.aulia 2017.05.13 04:05 
 

Helpful !!!

Vidya-Trading
380
Vidya-Trading 2017.08.23 12:37 
 

Works good

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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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VJ Sniper - MT5 Buy / Sell Indicator:   This Indicator is as simple as Buy in Up Trend & Sell in Down Trend.                                                           There are Support / Resistance Graphic levels for choosing the best Entries. Background:   Any in-built indicator of MT5 does not work as stand alone such as Stochastic, CCI or DeMarker etc. But combination of them with trend projection work & give the best results for Trading entries. So this Indicator is blended to give the best
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VJ Sniper - MT4 Buy / Sell Indicator: This Indicator is as simple as Buy in Up Trend & Sell in Down Trend.                                                           There are 2 Support / Resistance lines for choosing the best Entries. Background: Any in-built indicator of MT4 does not work as stand alone such as Stochastic, CCI or DeMarker etc. But combination of them with trend projection work & give the best results for Trading entries. So this Indicator is blended to give the best results whi
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P_ES
183
P_ES 2017.12.01 22:59 
 

It works. Great tool to see support and resistance levels.

Fallet Willy
2716
Fallet Willy 2017.09.27 08:53 
 

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Vidya-Trading
380
Vidya-Trading 2017.08.23 12:37 
 

Works good

pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2017.07.27 22:45 
 

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riyan.aulia
407
riyan.aulia 2017.05.13 04:05 
 

Helpful !!!

fracel7983
62
fracel7983 2016.05.12 14:39 
 

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Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2016.04.04 20:28 
 

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Evgeny Dubrovin
877
Evgeny Dubrovin 2016.03.23 22:11 
 

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[Deleted] 2016.03.01 11:43 
 

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