TheStrat Monitor

3.67

If you've not already learnt about The Strat trading strategy, go google it now. I promise it won't be a waste of your time, and you will likely learn some new tricks whether you use it or not.

OK, so now you know what TheStrat is, you will be able to understand what this indicator can do for you.

Key Features

In short, the Indicator will:

  • Show Timeframe Continuity for all supported timeframes
  • Supports two timeset views, Day trader and Swing trader
  • Show when Full Timeframe Continuity is in place for any 4 consecutive timeframes
  • Show the current candle state for each timeframe
  • Show the current pattern, if any, on all timeframes
  • Shows both In-force and Actionable patterns
  • Update every 5 seconds (configurable from 1 second)
  • Allows you to click on the panel to open a chart on the selected symbol and timeframe
  • You can choose what chart template will be used to open charts
  • You choose what groups and symbols in those groups to display

The indicator displays a snapshot overview of all the key Strat elements , Timeframe continuity, current patterns, and current candle states, of any symbol supported by your broker. It does this for all supported timeframes so you can see exactly what's happening right now in the market.

You can group the symbols as you wish and choose the title of the buttons relating to each group. Having all the symbols of a particular type on screen at the same time allows you to spot similarities across the group, aiding your analysis.

More information on the Configuration File can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746142

If a symbol is currently un-tradable, market closed, broker disabled etc. then the symbol panel will show the latest available data but gray out the display. A small LED light icon also shows this.

SETTINGS

SymbolNameDisplayMode

Choose from Name, Description or Both for the caption of each symbol panel.

Timeset

Sets the default timeset view for the indicator. Choose from Day Trader or Swing Trader. You can change this setting at any time by clicking the button on screen.

The Day Trader view shows the M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes on each panel whereas the Swing Trader view shows H1, D1, W1, MN1, Q and Y.

ShowStratIcons

When true, the panels display Icons for the continuity direction, current candle states, patterns and overall FTFC.

HideNeutralSymbols

When true, any symbols which don't have an FTFC direction are hidden.

DisplayColumns

How many columns of panel do you wish to display in the chart.

ShowMouseTracking

When true, an outline is drawn round the symbol panel that the mouse is currently over.

RefreshRateSeconds

The default is 5 which simply means the data for each panel is updated every 5 seconds. The value must be a positive integer, so something greater than 0

ChartTemplateFilename

The filename of the template to use when opening a chart. If the template given cannot be found, the default template will be used.


BackgroundColour

BullishColour

BearishColour

NeutralColour

Choose the colour you wish to use from the standard MetaTrader selection.


Reviews 3
fgalvin02
19
fgalvin02 2025.08.30 17:02 
 

Does exactly what it says on the tin. Saves a huge amount of time scanning markets, it's up to you how you apply the information it provides to you. You can't trade blindly from any scanner or indicator, that's not what this scanner is intended for. Author was very prompt to my email query re setup and configuration.

moonpie 84
1306
moonpie 84 2021.11.28 00:17 
 

Straight forward, easy to use; can view the state of the entire market in a matter of minutes

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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Multi Chart Crosshairs MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is designed to make reviews of many charts on different timescales quicker, and easier to do. Track Time and Price across multiple charts Change Symbol on one chart and all other charts of the same symbol will be changed too. Easy to use, quick to master The indicator allows you to identify the price and time where the mouse pointer is on the current chart, across all other charts open on the same Symbol. This allows you to quickly see information on multiple charts whereas norma
Multi Chart Crosshairs
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed to make reviews of many charts on different timescales quicker, and easier to do. Track Time and Price across multiple charts Change Symbol on one chart and all other charts of the same symbol will be changed too. Easy to use, quick to master The indicator allows you to identify the price and time where the mouse pointer is on the current chart, across all other charts open on the same Symbol. This allows you to quickly see information on multiple charts whereas normal
Chart Drawing Cloner
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (2)
Utilities
This Script allows you to copy drawing objects of any type, like trend lines, Fibonachi Retracements etc, to one or more other charts. By default, the script will copy all the objects on the current chart, that is the chart the script was applied to, to any other chart of the same Symbol currently loaded. Settings DestinationTimeframe When set to anything other than PERIOD_CURRENT, then it will copy the objects to any open chart of the same Symbol as the chart the script was applied to. If yo
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Show Hide Trade Levels
Robert Gerald Wood
Utilities
This script allows you to toggle the "Show Trade Levels" option, but for the current chart only. Normally, you can only change the setting using the Options -> Chart menu for ALL charts, but this script allows you to do it for a SINGLE chart. I'm using it when I take screenshots, because most of the time I'm not trying to show the trades, just some functionality of one of my other tools. Iif you need that functionality, then this script is very helpful! If the script helps you, please let me k
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Higher Timeframe Price Line
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
I created this simple indicator while I was learning about Rob Smith's TheStrat and find it so helpful, I thought I would share it with you. If you find it useful, please look at the other indicators I have published on MQL5. The indicator simply draws a single line on the chart showing the price level you select from a higher timeframe. Using the settings you have full control over the timeframe it displays but b y default, it calculates the higher timeframe itself, just moving up the scale by
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Quick Delete Chart Drawing Objects
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
Utilities
A simple script that can delete all the drawing objects on a chart, or just the objects of a specific type. Settings: DeleteObjectsOfType By default the value will be blank which means ALL drawing objects on the chart will be deleted. If you only wish to delete specific types of drawing object, change this setting to the type of object to delete. For example, Fibonacci Retracement, Text, Label or Trend Line. Please see the demonstration video for more information.
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TheStrat Patterns
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
This indicator will draw patterns based on Rob Smith's The Strat as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves, TheStrat offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defined by its
TheStrat Levels
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
This indicator draws the prior Highs and Lows for multiple timeframes, and can display potential Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. In Rob Smith's # The Strat   terms,   these are potential entry points, or alternatively potential targets for open positions. I like to use them in both ways. On a lower timeframe, say 5 minutes to get a good entry on a daily or weekly level, and then as a potential target. Very small stops required giving an excellent risk/reward ratio. Please watch the DEMO video
TheStrat Candles
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
TheStrat FTFC
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's The Strat . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid p
Round Price Levels
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Markets really love round numbers and they often act as support in a falling market, or resistance as price rises. This indicator is designed to draw price levels at Round values. It does this automatically, but you also have the option to override that and determine the levels you wish to see. A round level can be as simple as steps of 10, so 10, 20, 30 etc or if you are working with Forex, maybe you want to see changes at 0.1 or 0.01. The indicator draws two classes of line, Major and Minor, e
TheStrat TFC Monitor
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
When trading using The Strat , it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes. This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe. A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range. A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat termi
Active Pivot Levels
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivot levels are a well established technical level that's recognised in every market. This indicator will draw the current Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and four-hourly pivots on the chart, for any symbol. You can also show the Suppport and Resistance levels for each period and choose which to display from levels 1 to 4.   Choose the type of Pivot from: Standard Camarilla DeMark Woodie Fibonacci Please note, DeMark pivots have a single Support and Resistance level as per the original speci
ATR Extremes
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Average True Range (ATR) is a commonly used indicator that measures the amount of movement in price over a set duration. However the value it gives is not defined within any sort of boundary, which makes using it for anything other than stop loss or take profit calculations, almost impossible. This indicator is your standard ATR indicator, but we have introduced percentile demarcations so you can see the extremes. You can choose between Percentiles and something we call Split Medians Percentile
Range Exhaustion
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
TheStrat Candles MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
This indicator will draw a label above or below each candle based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they develop over time on your chart. As price evolves, a candle can switch between three states. When the candle first opens, if it sits completely within the previous candles high and low, then it will start as a Type 1. As time moves on, if it breaks either the high or low of the previous candle, it will be come a type 2, and should the price action be volatile and directionless, it may then
TheStrat Levels MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator draws the prior Highs and Lows for multiple timeframes, and can display potential Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. In Rob Smith's # The Strat  terms, these are potential entry points, or alternatively potential targets for open positions. I like to use them in both ways. On a lower timeframe, say 5 minutes to get a good entry on a daily or weekly level, and then as a potential target. Very small stops required giving an excellent risk/reward ratio. Key Features  - Levels from Hou
TheStrat FTFC MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's  The Strat  . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid
TheStrat Patterns MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
This indicator will draw patterns based on   Rob Smith's   The Strat   as they emerge in real time on your chart. As price evolves,   TheStrat   offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern. The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal. Candles Each candle is defin
TheStrat Monitor MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
Indicators
If you've not already learnt about The Strat trading strategy , go google it now. I promise it won't be a waste of your time, and you will likely learn some new tricks whether you use it or not. OK, so now you know what TheStrat is, you will be able to understand what this indicator can do for you. Key Features In short, the Indicator will: Show Timeframe Continuity for all supported timeframes Supports two timeset views, Day trader and Swing trader Show when Full Timeframe Continuity is in pla
TheStrat TFC Monitor MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
5 (1)
Indicators
When trading using  The Strat , it is important to keep an eye on multiple timeframes. This indicator will show the Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly state of the current candle for each timeframe. A Circle icon shows that the candle on that timeframe is currently an Inside, or Type 1 in TheStrat terminology. An Inside Day candle is consolidating price action, and we are looking for a breakout of the range. A Triangle icon, pointing up or down, is a trending candle, or Type 2 in TheStrat term
Active Pivot Levels MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Pivot levels are a well established technical level that's recognised in every market. This indicator will draw the current Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and four-hourly pivots on the chart, for any symbol. You can also show the Suppport and Resistance levels for each period and choose which to display from levels 1 to 4.   Choose the type of Pivot from: Standard Camarilla DeMark Woodie Fibonacci Please note, DeMark pivots have a single Support and Resistance level as per the original specif
Round Price Levels MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Markets really love round numbers and they often act as support in a falling market, or resistance as price rises. This indicator is designed to draw price levels at Round values. It does this automatically, but you also have the option to override that and determine the levels you wish to see. A round level can be as simple as steps of 10, so 10, 20, 30 etc or if you are working with Forex, maybe you want to see changes at 0.1 or 0.01. The indicator draws two classes of line, Major and Minor,
ATR Extremes MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Average True Range (ATR) is a commonly used indicator that measures the amount of movement in price over a set duration. However the value it gives is not defined within any sort of boundary, which makes using it for anything other than stop loss or take profit calculations, almost impossible. This indicator is your standard ATR indicator, but we have introduced percentile demarcations so you can see the extremes. You can choose between Percentiles and something we call Split Medians Percentile
Range Exhaustion MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
Range Exhaustion occurs when price meets or exceeds the expected range for the current period. At these levels, price starts to lose its momentum relative to earlier in the period, so its a good point to make sure you are not taking new positions. This indicator will show you where this is likely to happen on your chart, showing levels for Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods. When you see price exceeding these exhaustion levels, it's telling you that the momentum behind the move is very strong an
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fgalvin02
19
fgalvin02 2025.08.30 17:02 
 

Does exactly what it says on the tin. Saves a huge amount of time scanning markets, it's up to you how you apply the information it provides to you. You can't trade blindly from any scanner or indicator, that's not what this scanner is intended for. Author was very prompt to my email query re setup and configuration.

2MANYaccOUNTS
34
2MANYaccOUNTS 2024.03.26 15:48 
 

DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY ON THIS STRAT MONITOR. IT CONFUSES YOU MORE THAN HELP YOU. I TRIED TO GET A REFUND TO NO AVAIL. I HAVE BOUGHT OTHER PRODUCTS FROM THIS SELLER. ONCE YOU BUY IT AND HAVE QUESTIONS. IT SEAMS YOU CAN ONLY ASK HIM ONE QUESTION. I HAVE LOST OVER 200 PIPS BELIEVING THIS STRAT MONITOR. DO NOT BE NEXT. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

moonpie 84
1306
moonpie 84 2021.11.28 00:17 
 

Straight forward, easy to use; can view the state of the entire market in a matter of minutes

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