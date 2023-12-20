Time and Price Line

Displays the local time with the time difference you set.
(It does not correspond to the time difference in 30-minute increments.)
It also displays a price line with a good price, such as 100.000 .100 or .200.


The standard gridlines are displayed with the time and price by MT4, but they are very confusing as they become the broker's time and are displayed at the halfway point along with the price.

It hides them and displays gridlines at user-defined time differences and prices in easy-to-understand positions.

The system is implemented to run lightly so as not to overload other EAs and discretionary trading.


The following features are available

  • Two-column display for easy viewing
The two-column display, with the hours and minutes separated, prevents text from being crushed even when the display is reduced in size.
  • The time line can also display future time.(Saturday and Sunday lines are not shown)
Future time lines are also displayed, making it easy to keep track of time transitions.
  • Display lines at specified special times.
Lines can be displayed at special daily times, such as the middle price and London Fix.
Up to 6 lines can be specified and will be displayed daily.
To hide the line, set the number to 2400; to display the line at 24:00, set the number to 0.
  • Time and price lines can be displayed at set intervals.
Price lines can be displayed at set intervals for M1, M5, M15M30, H1H4, and D1W1MN respectively.
Also, price lines can be set up with lines in different colors every 50 pips, etc.
Time lines can be displayed at set intervals for M1, M5, M15M30, and H1 respectively.
(H4, D1, W1, MN time line display intervals are fixed.)
  • Label with detailed time information.
Instead of the detailed time in the Crosshair display, the detailed time can be displayed with a label according to the set time.
Press "F" key to show/hide.
  • Date delimited by MT4 server time.
Since it coincides with the end time of NY, it is easy to grasp as a day break.
  • The date area at the bottom of the chart can be hidden by setting "Showing MT4 date area".
  • Asian time, EU time, and US time can be displayed in specific colors.
  • Supports 24-hour and 12-hour notation.
  • Date notation supports 4/1, 1/4, Apr/1, 1/Apr.

parameter description

･Time offset:   Set the time difference in relation to the time on MT4.
･Bars time range:   Set the number of time lines to be displayed. If 0 all range displayed
･Price line step Minute (Pips)
･Price line step Hour (Pips)
･Price line step Day (Pips):		   Set the price line display interval in Pips.
  Minute is M1,M5,M15,M30, Hour is H1,H4, and Day becomes a set value in D1,W1,MN.
 ･Time interval M1 - H1:   Set the display interval of the time line.
(Note) H4, D1, W1 and MN are fixed display settings.
 ･Time notation:    Set time notation. (ex:24Hour 0,23. AM/PM 3a, 10p, mid)
 ･Date notation:    Set date notation. (ex:4/1, 1/4, Apr/1, 1/Apr) 
 ･Base line color:   Set the color of the time and price line.
 ･Base line style:   Set the style of the time and price line.
 ･Time font size:   Set the display font size of the time.  
 ･Time color:   Set the display color of the time.
 ･Day and year color:   Set the display color of the date.
 ･Day and year line color:   Sets the color of the line that is displayed when the date is changed.
 ･Price support line (Pips):   Set the line interval in Pips to be set at a breakout price.
When set to 50 pips, the price line will be displayed in colors set in 50-pips increments, such as 99.950, 100.000, 100.050, etc.
 ･Price support line color:   Set the color of the line to be displayed at the interval set in the Price line break (Pips).
 ･Price support line style:   Set the style of the line to be displayed at the interval set in the Price line break (Pips).
 ･Asia open time:
 ･Asia end time:  		  Specify the start and end time of Asian time.
 ･EU open time:
 ･EU end time:   		 Specify the start and end time of EU time.
 ･US open time:
 ･US end time:  		 Specify the start and end time of US time.
 ･Asia range color:
 ･EU range color:
 ･US range color:
 Set time zone colors for Asia, EU, and US.
 ･Special Time 1 - 6:  Set the time you would like to specify specifically, such as the time the market opens or the time the economic event is released.
The time line will be displayed in the color you set in Special Time n color.
You can set up to 6 settings.
(Note)  Special Time is not appear in H4, D1, W1 or MN.
 ･Special Time 1 - 6 color:  Set the color of the time line set in Special Time n.
 Special Time line style:  Set the color of the time and price line.
 Showing MT4 date area :  Display setting for the date area at the bottom of the chart.
 true: show; false: hide.


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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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