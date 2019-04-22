New Bar Alarm Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator alerts you when/before new candle bar formed.
In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5/30/60/240 minutes.
This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed.
*This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use Free Version to check functionality in live trading.
Input Parameters
- Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify you when new bar is coming.
- Enable_1mBarAlert ----- Enable alert for 1 min bar
- diff_1m ----- If this value is 5,the indicator notify to you 5 seconds before new 1m bar.
- ChooseSoundFor1mBar ----- You can choose sound for 1mBarAlert from ok.wav,news.wav,news.wav and alert.wav.
- Enable_5mBarAlert
- diff_5m
- ChooseSoundFor5mBar
- Enable_15mBarAlert
- diff_15m
- ChooseSoundFor15mBar
- Enable_30mBarAlert
- diff_30m
- ChooseSoundFor30mBar
- Enable_1hBarAlert
- diff_1h
- ChooseSoundFor1hBar
- Enable_4hBarAlert
- diff_4h
- ChooseSoundFor4hBar
- plus_hour ----- Define GMT+X.If you live in New York(GMT+4),set this -4.This setting applys to alert for 4h bar.
- show_current_time ----- Show current time on chart
- timer_Xposition ----- Timer position
- timer_Yposition
- color1=Yellow
How To Use
Set parameters.
You can change alarm sound and so on.