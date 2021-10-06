SharpEntry V1
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 30 May 2023
- Activations: 5
Backtesting notes!
- Please download all history data for cross mulit-timeframe, otherwise it won't work.
More info about backtest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZTJQX5tOsk
SharpEntry version 2.3
- Adjust signals for each Timeframes structure.
- Allow to attach the indicator only Timeframes M1, H1, D1 for a better detection of the signal.
- Resolve a little repaint on a current price.
SharpEntry version 2.0- Support trending mode.
- Increase arrow size.
- Fix arrow icon floating after switch Timeframe.
How does it work?
- The indicator provide a good entry point.
- It's working with all Timeframe.
- The indicator will draw the arrow sign for buying and selling.
- Work with all pairs
Advice
- Be able to use for scalping with M1 - M5
- For bigger timeframe such as H1 - Daily, recommend to do money management e.g, open 1-3 orders ( not much as grid system ) set appropriate SL, but this indicator rather predict well no need wide stop loss.
- Risk reward / suggest at minimum 1:3 to suitable with the indicator.
Good.