SharpEntry V1

- Please download all history data for cross mulit-timeframe, otherwise it won't work. More info about backtest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZTJQX5tOsk

- Adjust signals for each Timeframes structure. - Allow to attach the indicator only Timeframes M1, H1, D1 for a better detection of the signal. - Resolve a little repaint on a current price.

- Support trending mode.- Increase arrow size.- Fix arrow icon floating after switch Timeframe.

- The indicator provide a good entry point.

- It's working with all Timeframe.

- The indicator will draw the arrow sign for buying and selling.

- Work with all pairs

- Be able to use for scalping with M1 - M5

- For bigger timeframe such as H1 - Daily, recommend to do money management e.g, open 1-3 orders ( not much as grid system ) set appropriate SL, but this indicator rather predict well no need wide stop loss.

- Risk reward / suggest at minimum 1:3 to suitable with the indicator.



