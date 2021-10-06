SharpEntry V1

5

Backtesting notes!

- Please download all history data for cross mulit-timeframe, otherwise it won't work.

More info about backtest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZTJQX5tOsk


SharpEntry version 2.3

- Adjust signals for each Timeframes structure.
- Allow to attach the indicator only Timeframes M1, H1, D1 for a better detection of the signal.
- Resolve a little repaint on a current price.


SharpEntry version 2.0

- Support trending mode.
- Increase arrow size.
- Fix arrow icon floating after switch Timeframe.


How does it work?


- The indicator provide a good entry point.

- It's working with all Timeframe.

- The indicator will draw the arrow sign for buying and selling.

- Work with all pairs


Advice

- Be able to use for scalping with M1 - M5

- For bigger timeframe such as H1 - Daily, recommend to do money management e.g, open 1-3 orders ( not much as grid system ) set appropriate SL, but this indicator rather predict well no need wide stop loss.

- Risk reward / suggest at minimum 1:3 to suitable with the indicator.




Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.01.30 18:48 
 

Good.

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Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
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Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Elmira Memish
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Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Have you ever lost your mind? Cause you open multiple positions try to revenge the market or sometime open double, triple position to maximize the profit? if you are win it is okay, but how about if you lose? So "MaxOrdersWarning" may remind your consciousness not to open too many orders in the same time. How to use - Drag and drop Indicator on your chart. - Set the limitation number of your position ( per Chart Symbol that you open ) Then what's next? If you reaches the limit, the background
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.01.30 18:48 
 

Good.

Mr Ittiphol Pudkrajang
1410
Reply from developer Mr Ittiphol Pudkrajang 2022.11.02 09:09
Thanks so much for the review.
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