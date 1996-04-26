Product Type: Indicator

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Category: Trend / Signal Indicator

SSB Indicator — Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Signal Indicator with Live Stats Panel

SSB Indicator is a signal-based tool that plots clear, non-repainting Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a live on-chart statistics panel so you can track performance in real time.

Key Features:

Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow signals

Automatic Win/Loss tracking with a live statistics panel

Win rate displayed with simple color-coded feedback

Fully adjustable panel position, colors, and theme

Optional pop-up alerts on new signals

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Lightweight, self-contained — no external files or DLLs required

Recommended use: Best used as a confirmation/filter tool alongside your existing trading strategy or price action analysis, rather than as a standalone auto-trading signal.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and other CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, including any statistics displayed by this indicator, is not indicative of future results. This product is a technical analysis tool only — it does not guarantee profits and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Users should independently verify signals, use proper risk management, and only trade with capital they can afford to lose. The developer/seller assumes no liability for any trading losses incurred through the use of this indicator.