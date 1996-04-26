SSB Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Gunapu Sankara Rao
    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    • MQL4 developer . at  Vizag
    • India
    • 590
    4 (1)
    Expert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
    Strategy Optimization
    I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
    on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
    Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
    7 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Product Type: Indicator
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Category: Trend / Signal Indicator

SSB Indicator — Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Signal Indicator with Live Stats Panel

SSB Indicator is a signal-based tool that plots clear, non-repainting Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a live on-chart statistics panel so you can track performance in real time.

Key Features:

  • Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow signals
  • Automatic Win/Loss tracking with a live statistics panel
  • Win rate displayed with simple color-coded feedback
  • Fully adjustable panel position, colors, and theme
  • Optional pop-up alerts on new signals
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • Lightweight, self-contained — no external files or DLLs required

Recommended use: Best used as a confirmation/filter tool alongside your existing trading strategy or price action analysis, rather than as a standalone auto-trading signal.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer:
Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and other CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, including any statistics displayed by this indicator, is not indicative of future results. This product is a technical analysis tool only — it does not guarantee profits and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Users should independently verify signals, use proper risk management, and only trade with capital they can afford to lose. The developer/seller assumes no liability for any trading losses incurred through the use of this indicator.


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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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