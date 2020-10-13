CurrencySt Alerts
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
CurrencySt Alerts Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator
Imagine the USD currency is the strongest while the NZD currency is the weakest, in this case we would sell the NZD/USD currency pair.
Basic Trading Signals
Signals from the CurrencySt Alerts
MT4 forex indicator are easy to interpret and goes as follows:
Buy Signal: Buy the strongest currency versus the weakest currency. Confirm the buy trade with price action or additional technical indicators.
Sell Signal: Sell the weakest currency versus the strongest currency. Confirm the sell trade with price action or additional technical indicators. See the NZD/USD example above for better understandings.
Trade Exit: Use your own method of trade exit.