CurrencySt Alerts Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator





The CurrencySt Alerts MT4 forex indicator displays the trend strength for the 8 major currencies: NZD, EUR, GBP, USD, JPY, AUD, CAD and CHF.





It ranks the 8 currencies from very strong to very weak in a table directly visible on the MT4 activity chart.





How to trade with the Currency Strength indicator?





As a general rule, always trade the strongest currency versus the weakest currency.





For example, as shown in the NZD/USD chart below, the NZD currency is the strongest while the USD currency is the weakest, so it makes sense to buy the NZD/USD pair.



