Dynamic channel
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
DYNAMIC CHANNEL Forex is a Metatrader 4 (MT4 (MT4)) indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated historical data. Forex
DYNAMIC CHANNELIndicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and trends in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly.
Dynamic channel, which is calculated based on the maximum distance between the price and MA