Stochastic EA mt

About the Stochastic Oscillator

The Stochastic Oscillator Indicator was developed in the late 1950s by Dr. George Lane . The term stochastic refers to the point of a current price in relation to its price range over a period of time. The stochastic oscillator show 2 lines (Main and Signal line) and s support and resistance level. He is included in Metatrader. The default settings are: K% 5, D% 3 Slowing 3

Trade logic of this forex robot

The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a forex robot based on the Stochastic Oscillator with its Main Line, Signal Line and the Support and Resistance levels. He included 5 Stochastic based entry and 3 exit strategies.

Entry Strategies:

  • Crossover in Oversold/Overbought Level: Trades if the Main and Signal lines crosses above or below the Support and Resistance levels.
  • Main Line BreakIn: Opens a long trade if the Main Line breaks into the above Level. Vice versa for short trade.
  • Main Line BreakOut: Opens a long trade if the Main Line breaks out of the above Level. Vice versa for short trade.
  • Signal Line BreakIn: Opens a long trade if the Signal Line breaks into the above Level. Vice versa for short trade.
  • Signal Line BreakOut: Opens a long trade if the Signal Line breaks out of the above Level. Vice versa for short trade.

Expert features: Determine the timing of the expert work Full control of the stochastic indicator Possibility to activate or disable the option of complications Possibility to set saturation levels It works on the broker 4 or 5 decimal numbers

EnableTimeFilter: Enable the EA's timing filter

Start_Hour: The timing of the start of the expert advisor

End_Hour: The timing of the end of the expert advisory

Lots: the size of the lot

MoneyManagement: Activate the capital management

Enable or disable multipliers option Multiplier: Multiplier factor

Step: The distance between multiples in points

UseAverageTP: Activate the option to use average target for all multiples

Av_TP: total average goal score

StopLoss: stop the loss of the main deal in the event of disabling complications

TakeProfit: The target for the main deal in case the complications are disabled

MagicNumber: Magic NumbER

Parameters:

EnableTimeFilter=false

MaxTrades=0

Enable_Multiplier=true

Multiplier=1

Step=100

UseAverageTP=true

Av_TP=10

TakeProfit=50







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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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