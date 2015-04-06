Stochastic EA mt

About the Stochastic Oscillator

The Stochastic Oscillator Indicator was developed in the late 1950s by Dr. George Lane . The term stochastic refers to the point of a current price in relation to its price range over a period of time. The stochastic oscillator show 2 lines (Main and Signal line) and s support and resistance level. He is included in Metatrader. The default settings are: K% 5, D% 3 Slowing 3

Trade logic of this forex robot

The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a forex robot based on the Stochastic Oscillator with its Main Line, Signal Line and the Support and Resistance levels. He included 5 Stochastic based entry and 3 exit strategies.

Entry Strategies:

Crossover in Oversold/Overbought Level: Trades if the Main and Signal lines crosses above or below the Support and Resistance levels.

Trades if the Main and Signal lines crosses above or below the Support and Resistance levels. Main Line BreakIn: Opens a long trade if the Main Line breaks into the above Level. Vice versa for short trade.

Opens a long trade if the Main Line breaks into the above Level. Vice versa for short trade. Main Line BreakOut: Opens a long trade if the Main Line breaks out of the above Level. Vice versa for short trade.

Opens a long trade if the Main Line breaks out of the above Level. Vice versa for short trade. Signal Line BreakIn: Opens a long trade if the Signal Line breaks into the above Level. Vice versa for short trade.

Opens a long trade if the Signal Line breaks into the above Level. Vice versa for short trade. Signal Line BreakOut: Opens a long trade if the Signal Line breaks out of the above Level. Vice versa for short trade.

Expert features: Determine the timing of the expert work Full control of the stochastic indicator Possibility to activate or disable the option of complications Possibility to set saturation levels It works on the broker 4 or 5 decimal numbers