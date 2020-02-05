CandleEA1
- Experts
- Hafis Mohamed Yacine
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 February 2020
Expert adviser candle_EA1_DZ1
The pending order strategy has gained high popularity among Forex traders. This situation was caused by the high efficiency of such a work tactic, which allows to reduce the psychological pressure on the market participant and to open profitable positions in the situation of the sharp price changing.
EA Settings: Use default settings
- Symbol: Recommended EURUSD.
Time Frame: 15-30 - Recommended 1h
Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD for lout 0.10
Use a broker with good execution and with a low spread . VPS is required