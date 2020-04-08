XVolatility Alert

Market XVolatility /

is an indicator that analyzes and visualizes momentum and price strength. The MXV is a confirmation indicator that analyzes buying and selling pressure by looking at price movements and whether volume is falling or rising.

Therefore, the MXV is used by trend-following traders who want to know if a trend is strong enough to enter and by counter-trend traders who look to fade trends.

RED color in up



A red color means that there is indecision in the market and that price moves are relatively small and volume is also decreasing. Here it is important to understand that a trend can still go on for quite some time, but the buyer-seller dynamic is changing and not as many traders are entering new positions.





lime color in up



A lime color means the market and that price moves are relatively big







