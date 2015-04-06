Profit is just like a capricious lady, that comes and goes, however today, the PROFIT can be BOUGHT! Having installed Forex Pips Hunter just once, you assure yourself of a long-awaited source of income. WHY? Because of some reasons listed below. Forex Pips Hunter...is...

The product that conquered the hearts of some of the world’s best beta-testers.

The product that redefined the definition of Real Success.

Fully automated system that combines some of the best qualities of the modern day software.



Forex Pips Hunter has the most recent and highly unique Algorithm, that beats all records today and will be no less successful five years down the line..

What’s so unique about Forex Pips Hunter EA?





Forex Pips Hunter is probably one of the most practical and streamlined product out there. We could even add that it’s “boring”.



Plainly speaking, it just quietly and diligently does its thing. Just like a true hunter, it brings back its prey and doesn’t rush to share its secrets with others, that it’s got a lot up his sleeve.



In order for you to better understand the difference between a manual trading, trading using trading systems, trading using plain Robots and trading Forex using Pips Hunter

Recommendations

EA Settings : Use setting below

: Use setting below Time Frame :15M-1H.

:15M-1H. Brokers : ALL brokers, low spread/commission

: ALL brokers, low spread/commission Minimum Deposit Recommended : $500 USD

: pairs: all pairs .



Lot Size for 500$ : 0.01





Parameters

Lot1=0.01



Auto_Lots=false

Take profit : 20--50 pips for accounts with five-digit Take profit is 200---500 pips



Step : 80 pips for accounts with five-digit step is 800 pips



MaxRisk = 0.01

StopLoss=0

TrailingStop=0

TrailingStep=0

BreakEven=0



USD=0

Time_Start=00:00

Time_End=23:59

Multiplication=true







