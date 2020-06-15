Supply Demand

 While most traders use various technical indicators, the price action is basically determined by the buying and selling activity. This is how support and resistance levels, which are commonly used terms in technical analysis is formed.

Traders know that when price reaches a support level, price can bounce off this support. This is also known as a level where this is high demand. A high demand area forms when there are more buyers than sellers.

In trading, investors tend to buy at the support level knowing the fact that there is demand for the security in question.

A resistance level is formed when there is high selling activity. This is also when the supply outweighs the demand. When there are more sellers in the market, it is difficult for price to be bid higher.

When price reaches a resistance level, it can drop sharply due to this phenomenon.

Whether you are trading with indicators, or chart patterns, support and resistance or supply and demand are two main elements that you cannot ignore.

How to trade with the Automatic MT4 supply and demand indicator?

Let’s break the rules of this indicator for Buy and Sell set ups as the following:

Buy Setup – Entries, Exits, and SL

To simplify this strategy, we will be using a Supply and Demand indicator, which conveniently plots these probable supply and demand areas.


Buy Entry: To enter a buy setup, we must observe price as it touches the nearest fresh demand area. Our indicator draws this zone as a blue rectangle. Once the price touches the area, the next candle should bounce off the blue rectangle. This in itself is a strong bullish indication.


Stop Loss: The stop loss should be just a few pips below the blue rectangle.


TP1: The take profit for the first half of the position should be the 50% line in between the demand area (blue rectangle) and the nearest supply area (red rectangle).


TP2: The take profit for the remaining half of the position should be the 80% line between the demand area (blue rectangle) and the nearest supply area (red rectangle).


Trailing Stop: As soon as the price hits the first take profit target, you should trail the stop loss to breakeven plus a few pips.


Sell Setup – Entries, Exits, and SLs

Sell Entry: To enter a buy setup, we must observe price as it touches the nearest fresh supply area. The tool draws this as a red rectangle. As soon as the price touches the area, the next candle should bounce off the red rectangle. This is an indication that the price is likely to drop.


Stop Loss: The stop loss should be just a few pips above the red rectangle.


TP1: The take profit for the first half of the position should be the 50% line in between the supply area (red rectangle) and the nearest demand area (blue rectangle).


TP2: The take profit for the remaining half of the position should be the 80% line between the supply area (red rectangle) and the nearest demand area (blue rectangle).


Trailing Stop – As soon as the price hits the first take profit target, you should trail the stop loss to breakeven plus a few pips.

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Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
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Ashraful Alam
Indicators
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
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Hafis Mohamed Yacine
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Profit is just like a capricious lady, that comes and goes, however today, the PROFIT can be BOUGHT! Having installed Forex Pips Hunter just once, you assure yourself of a long-awaited source of income. WHY? Because of some reasons listed below. Forex Pips Hunter...is...   The product that conquered the hearts of some of the world’s best beta-testers.   The product that redefined the definition of Real Success.   Fully automated system that combines some of the best qualities of the modern day s
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