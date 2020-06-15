Supply Demand

While most traders use various technical indicators, the price action is basically determined by the buying and selling activity. This is how support and resistance levels, which are commonly used terms in technical analysis is formed.





Traders know that when price reaches a support level, price can bounce off this support. This is also known as a level where this is high demand. A high demand area forms when there are more buyers than sellers.





In trading, investors tend to buy at the support level knowing the fact that there is demand for the security in question.





A resistance level is formed when there is high selling activity. This is also when the supply outweighs the demand. When there are more sellers in the market, it is difficult for price to be bid higher.





When price reaches a resistance level, it can drop sharply due to this phenomenon.



