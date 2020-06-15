TripleStoch Divergence

The "Preface" Input-







Broker time is required by the code that features PivotsTz and vLines. When data feed

is live the broker time is available. When data feed is not live it is not available.

The purpose of this "Preface" section is to find and input the Clock location that has

the same time as the broker server. Then, even without live data feed we will still

have the equivalent of the broker server time to work with, generated by the Clock, and

the PivotsTz and vLines will always display properly.







