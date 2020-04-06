Opposite market
- Experts
- Hafis Mohamed Yacine
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
“Always go with the trend. Education is imparting of information to the mind and the shaping of the mind and of the personality” – Richard Weaver
When many of us started trading Forex several years ago there was very little information about Forex trading systems available on the Internet. But thanks to the internet, we can now download this strategies that are inculcated within this different systems
Opposite market V.1.0, will surely give you what you desire for you investment in the Forex market. No need to doubt on your knowledge just depend on this system and you will surely have a profitable trade.
Recommendations
- Symbol: ALL PAIRS R.GBPUSD
- USE DEFAULT SETTING
- Brokers: ALL brokers . low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage
- Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD for lot 0.01
- Timeframe: 15M to 1H
BreakEven=0
movestopto=1
TrailingStop=200
TrailingStep=0
CloseInUSD_Profit=TRUE
USD_Profit=200
CloseInUSD_Loss=false
USD_Loss=-200
UseCloseDaily=false
Close_Hour=23
UseWeeklyClose=false
WeeklyClose_Hour=18
MMType = 2
LotMultiplikator = 1.667
LotConst_or_not = false
Lot = 0.10
RiskPercent = 10.0
TakeProfit = 300
Step = 300.0
UseEquityStop = FALSE
TotalEquityRisk = 20.0
extern int Magic = 1111111
ShowTableOnTesting = TRUE