Opposite market

“Always go with the trend. Education is imparting of information to the mind and the shaping of the mind and of the personality” – Richard Weaver





When many of us started trading Forex several years ago there was very little information about Forex trading systems available on the Internet. But thanks to the internet, we can now download this strategies that are inculcated within this different systems





Opposite market V.1.0, will surely give you what you desire for you investment in the Forex market. No need to doubt on your knowledge just depend on this system and you will surely have a profitable trade.

Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS R.GBPUSD

USE DEFAULT SETTING

Brokers: ALL brokers . low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage

Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD for lot 0.01

Timeframe: 15M to 1H



BreakEven=0

movestopto=1

TrailingStop=200

TrailingStep=0

CloseInUSD_Profit=TRUE

USD_Profit=200

CloseInUSD_Loss=false

USD_Loss=-200

UseCloseDaily=false

Close_Hour=23

UseWeeklyClose=false

WeeklyClose_Hour=18

MMType = 2

LotMultiplikator = 1.667

LotConst_or_not = false

Lot = 0.10

RiskPercent = 10.0

TakeProfit = 300

Step = 300.0

UseEquityStop = FALSE

TotalEquityRisk = 20.0

extern int Magic = 1111111

ShowTableOnTesting = TRUE























