MaxProfitDZ
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.3
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use setting below
- Time Frame:1M.
- Brokers: ALL brokers, low spread/commission
- Minimum Deposit Recommended : $500 USD
- Lot Size for 500$ : 0.01
Parameters
MMType :2
LotMultiplikator = 1.0
LotConst_or_not = TRUE
Take profit : 5---20 pips for accounts with five-digit Take profit is 50---200 pips
Step : 40 pips for accounts with five-digit step is 400 pips
RiskPercent = 10.0
MaxTrades = 30
UseEquityStop = FALSE
TotalEquityRisk = 20.0
ShowTableOnTesting = TRUE
My way of trading with my expert:
first: open chart for exemple gbpusd Time Frame:1M and run the EA ONLY BUYING
second:
open chart THE SAM PAIR gbpusd and run the EA ONLY SELLING.
No matter the direction of the price, you will win in both directions ps:
You can choose to sell only or buying only from the expert settings
selling only= only short
buying only= only long
sell and buy= long a short
don't forget to make 2 different Magic number :)
To make everything work fine
Very happy. Works as advertised.