Buy OR Sell Indicator

What Is The Buy OR Sell MT4 Indicator?

As the name suggests, the Buy-Sell Indicator is an indicator that tells traders about when to take the buy and sell position on the Forex price chart. This tool is a preference of many traders because it can provide solid indications of the trend and its reversals. In addition, it helps them simplify the hassle of choosing one or more indicators because this one tool alone is enough to provide them with a straight answer. 

When you apply this indicator to your MT4 terminal chart, you will not see any complicated lines, charts, or histograms on the terminal screen. Instead, it uses a filter of custom price action and a mixture of three different indicators. In addition, it indicates the exit-entry points through red and green arrows. This convenient feature makes it suitable for both experts and beginners.



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AutoTargets
Nor El Isslem Rettab
Indicators
The AutoTarget Indicator For MT4 is an indicator that is built for the traders that work with the Meta Trader 4 charting platform during their trading day and it is built for a singular reason which is to help the Trader using it to predict the next price target on the current timeframe or currency pair that the trader attaches it to. It works across all currency pairs and trading platforms and can help a seasoned trader by reducing the amount of technical analysis he or she has to do every day
Golden Targets
Nor El Isslem Rettab
Indicators
The Golden Target Indicator   is a forex trading tool that displays important market levels on the charts. These levels include: buy and sell areas, overbought and oversold levels, extreme levels, reversal levels and middle level. The price will most likely react at these levels so plan your forex trades accordingly. The   Golden Target Indicator   fits all kinds of timeframes and currency pairs. It is displayed directly on the main trading chart. The default settings can be modified directly fr
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