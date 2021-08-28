Multip RSA


The EA  use a strategy of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) 

RSI Expert Advisor automatically analyzes RSI-values. Each time the RSI comes from the overbought zone crossing the given upper level the robot will open sell-orders automatically. The lot-size will be increased exponentially with the editable multiplier. If the RSI enters the oversold zone all open sell-orders will be closed. This strategy is used in long- and short direction.

Basic EA settings are already configured for EURUSD (1h). Please test the settings which fit best to your chosen timeframe. With the right settings and enough initial deposit you can generate profit on each timeframe, symbol and even higher spreads.

 

  • You can use every timeframe. recommended 1H

    •  

      Parameters

      • Lots - 0.1  for 5000$
      • MoneyManagement=false 
      • Enable_Multiplier= true
      • Multiplier=1
      • Step=50-70
      • UseAverageTP=true
      • Av_TP=10
      • TakeProfit=50


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