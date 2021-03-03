Action Alerts

 Action Alert   indicator  generates and writes data on the chart when performing any modification to the dead process. Expertise Properties: An audible alert is issued in the name of the operation and the labor that has been made You only need one chart Writes the processed operations in clear handwriting The font color can be controlled on the chart Setting

 Action Alert   indicator 

What is meant by it is to alert me any change in my deals of , it will reverse if any new deal comes out, alerts me if the goal of any deal changes, alerts me and so it is useful, willingly, for the sites like what you have mentioned means alerting to any orders or deals In the account, not following up on deals, I am very grateful for your interest


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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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MaxProfitDZ
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
5 (1)
Experts
Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.3   Recommendations EA Settings : Use  setting below  Time Frame :1M. Brokers : ALL  brokers, low spread/commission Minimum Deposit Recommended  : $500 USD Lot Size for 500$   :     0.01 Use a broker with good execution and with a  low spread  . A very fast VPS is required Parameters MMType :2 LotMultiplikator = 1.0 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit : 5---20 pips  for accounts with five-digit Take profit is 50---200 pips Step : 40 pips        for accounts with f
MaxProfitDz v4
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
MaxProfitDZ Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4     Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD. Time Frame:1M. Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended :   $500 USD  Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required Parameters EA TrendON=true (Read the  note ) MMType = 2 LotMultiplikator = 1 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five
CloseDelet Orders
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
CloseDelet_Orders CloseAtProfit is an EA that I use only to close orders after defined profit, or loss,  close all orders  ,  also delete pending orders.  I am using it in live trading.  The speed of closing depends on time when it trades, on broker you are using and symbols you are trading. INPUTS: win_USD_All   =    close all orders (sell+buy)  when the profit is greater than defined profit to close; win_USD_BUY =    close only orders buy   when the profit is greater than defined profit to cl
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
Trend MagicX
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.  Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend   Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a
MA Cross Signal Alerts
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
MA Cross Signal Alerts_v1.0 The Moving Average Cross displays a fast and a slow moving average (MA). A signal arrow is shown when the two MAs cross. An up arrow is displayed if the fast MA crosses above the slow MA and a down arrow is given if the fast MA crosses below the slow MA. The user may change the inputs (close), methods (EMA) and period lengths.  When two Moving Averages cross the indicator will alert once per cross between crosses and mark the cross point with down or up arrow. Ale
Modify SELL orders
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Utilities
Modify SELL orders v1.0    Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  the script Modify SELL orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters script : Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
Modify BUY order
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Utilities
Modify BUY orders_v1.0 Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  THE SCRIPT Modify BUY orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters SCRIPT; Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
Bollinger Bands Alert
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
Bollinger Bands are a very common indicator in the world of online trading, this indicator gives very useful information for many forex trading strategies, but also for all other styles of strategies such as scalping and even trading medium and long term. It is calculated from a moving average calculated over n periods (20 by default). From this moving average, a standard deviation calculation is defined. By adding this standard deviation in real time to the basic moving average, we obtain the u
CandleEA1
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Expert adviser candle_EA1_DZ1 The pending order strategy has gained high popularity among Forex traders. This situation was caused by the high efficiency of such a work tactic, which allows to reduce the psychological pressure on the market participant and to open profitable positions in the situation of the sharp price changing.   EA Settings: Use default settings  Symbol :  Recommended   EURUSD. Time Frame:   15-30 -    Recommended  1h Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD for lout 0.10 Use a brok
Triploea
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
TRIPLO EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  TRIPLO EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way less hazardous. would pro
Green Zone
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Zone Recovery Hedging Strategy What to do when the market goes against you? No matter how good you are at taking the entry points, no matter how good you are at predicting the market, it is a matter of time before the market goes against your trade. What do you do when the market goes against you? Do you just take the loss and try to recover the loss later from other trades? Or, do you just sit there and watch in dismay as this one bad trade eats up your hard earned profit and the money you inv
Profit XHunter
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Many traders, especially the beginners, get tired of manual trading and start using robots. Of course, advertising plays a significant role in choosing the algorithm. Often, system and EA vendors hide information about their product until the customer buys it. Profit Hunter EA is no exception, so in our review we will try to find out whether this robot is efficient or you should better search for its counterparts. Profit Hunter EA  A variation of the "martingale" technique used in the EA is a
Market XVolatility
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
Market Volatility Why Use Volatility Indicators For Options? Binary options traders can profit from volatility indicators more than traders of conventional assets. There are two main reasons for this statement: Some Trades Win On Volatility Alone Traders of conventional assets are unable to win a trade on volatility alone. Stock traders, for example, can use volatility indicators as one factor in the decision-making process, but volatility indicators say little about whether an asset’s price wi
XVolatility Alert
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
Market XVolatility  /   is an indicator that analyzes and visualizes momentum and price strength. The MXV is a confirmation indicator that analyzes buying and selling pressure by looking at price movements and whether volume is falling or rising. Therefore, the MXV is used by trend-following traders who want to know if a trend is strong enough to enter and by counter-trend traders who look to fade trends. RED  color in up  A red color means that there is indecision in the market and that price
Opposite market
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Opposite market “Always go with the trend. Education is imparting of information to the mind and the shaping of the mind and of the personality” – Richard Weaver When many of us started trading Forex several years ago there was very little information about Forex trading systems available on the Internet. But thanks to the internet, we can now download this strategies that are inculcated within this different systems  Opposite market V.1.0, will surely give you what you desire for you investme
MatrixEA
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with low risk /// Matrix EA Working with all pairs.   TimeFrame - 1m Deposit Recommended :  If you have an account under $ 100-200, it is best to work with a         Micro account lot=0.1   MICRO  If you have an account under $ 500, it is best to work with a               Micro account lot=0.2  MICRO If you have an account  standard  with 1000  $ , it is best to work with a          lot=0.01    ///  Trade smart Good profit And continuous with
AutoPivot
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
This indicator will draw monthly, weekly, and daily pivot. Pivot line will be calculated automatically again when the period ends. Auto Pivot Metatrader 4 Indicator The Auto Pivot indicator for Metatrader 4 automatically updates the pivot point (PP), support (S1,S2,S3) and resistance levels (r1,r2,r3) every day. Price above the pivot point means positive while price below the pivot point means negative. S3 indicates extremely oversold while price above resistance r3 means extremely overbought.
Supply Demand
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
While most traders use various technical indicators, the price action is basically determined by the buying and selling activity. This is how support and resistance levels, which are commonly used terms in technical analysis is formed. Traders know that when price reaches a support level, price can bounce off this support. This is also known as a level where this is high demand. A high demand area forms when there are more buyers than sellers. In trading, investors tend to buy at the support
TripleStoch Divergence
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
The "Preface" Input-      Broker time is required by the code that features PivotsTz and vLines.  When data feed      is live the broker time is available.  When data feed is not live it is not available.      The purpose of this "Preface" section is to find and input the Clock location that has      the same time as the broker server.  Then, even without live data feed we will still      have the equivalent of the broker server time to work with, generated by the Clock, and      the PivotsTz
FIBOChannels
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
Fibonacci Channel What is a Fibonacci Channel? The Fibonacci channel is a technical analysis tool that is used to estimate support and resistance levels based on the Fibonacci numbers. It is a variation of the Fibonacci retracement tool, except with the channel the lines run diagonally rather than horizontally. It can be applied to both short-term and long-term trends, as well as to uptrend and downtrends. Lines are drawn at 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 78.6, 100, 161.8, 200, 261.8, 361.8 and 423.6 p
CurrencySt Alerts
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
CurrencySt Alerts  Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator The CurrencySt Alerts  MT4 forex indicator displays the trend strength for the 8 major currencies: NZD, EUR, GBP, USD, JPY, AUD, CAD and CHF. It ranks the 8 currencies from very strong to very weak in a table directly visible on the MT4 activity chart. How to trade with the Currency Strength indicator? As a general rule, always trade the strongest currency versus the weakest currency. For example, as shown in the NZD/USD chart below, the NZD
Levels ATR
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
The ATR Levels Indicator For MT4 is an indicator that is built specifically for traders who use the Meta Trader 4 for their trading analysis, charting of different currency pairs and trading assets, doing their technical analysis and making trading decisions all through the trading day as they work. One of the first major advantages of using the ATR Levels Indicator For MT4 is that it automatically helps the trader to spot very important levels in the markets based on the Average True Range Ind
Dynamic channel
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
DYNAMIC CHANNEL Forex is a Metatrader 4 (MT4 (MT4)) indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated historical data. Forex DYNAMIC CHANNEL Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and trends in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can assume further price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. Dynamic channel, which is calculated based on the maximum distance between
Currency StrengtT
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
MA Cross Alerts
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
MA Cross Signal Alerts MA Cross Signal Alerts_v2.0 The Moving Average Cross displays a fast and a slow moving average (MA). A signal arrow is shown when the two MAs cross. An up arrow is displayed if the fast MA crosses above the slow MA and a down arrow is given if the fast MA crosses below the slow MA. The user may change the inputs (close), methods (EMA) and period lengths.  When two Moving Averages cross the indicator will alert once per cross between crosses and mark the cross point with
Multip RSA
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
The EA  use a strategy of the Relative Strength Index (RSI)  RSI Expert Advisor automatically analyzes RSI-values. Each time the RSI comes from the overbought zone crossing the given upper level the robot will open sell-orders automatically. The lot-size will be increased exponentially with the editable multiplier. If the RSI enters the oversold zone all open sell-orders will be closed. This strategy is used in long- and short direction. Basic EA settings are already configured for EURUSD (1h)
Stochastic EA mt
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
About the Stochastic Oscillator The Stochastic Oscillator Indicator was developed in the late 1950s by Dr. George Lane . The term stochastic refers to the point of a current price in relation to its price range over a period of time. The stochastic oscillator show 2 lines (Main and Signal line) and s support and resistance level. He is included in Metatrader. The default settings are: K% 5, D% 3 Slowing 3 Trade logic of this forex robot The Stochastic Oscillator EA is a forex robot based on the
Hedgeuptodown
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
What Is Hedging as It Relates to Forex Trading? Hedging with forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets. There are two related strategies when talking about Hedge forex pairs in this way. One is to place a hedge by taking the opposite position in the same currency pair, and the second approach is to buy forex
Pips Hunter EA
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Profit is just like a capricious lady, that comes and goes, however today, the PROFIT can be BOUGHT! Having installed Forex Pips Hunter just once, you assure yourself of a long-awaited source of income. WHY? Because of some reasons listed below. Forex Pips Hunter...is...   The product that conquered the hearts of some of the world’s best beta-testers.   The product that redefined the definition of Real Success.   Fully automated system that combines some of the best qualities of the modern day s
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