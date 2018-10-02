Trend MagicX
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 2 October 2018
- Activations: 5
A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.
Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend
Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time.
You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are.
All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.+FIND THE DAILY PIVOTS AND THE DAILY RANGE
use many indicator to filter the trend
Trend_calculation
display_fast_MA
medium_MA
slow_MA
CCI
MACD
ADX
BULLS
BEARS
STOCH
RSI
FORCE
MOMENTUM
DeMARKER
WAE
You cant chose 3 Time Frame to filter the trends i Recommended 1H+4H+DAILY
INDICATOR Settings: Use default settings
PS: need download the indicator Waddah_Attar_Explosion
link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7051