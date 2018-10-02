A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.





Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend





Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time.

You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are.

All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.+FIND THE DAILY PIVOTS AND THE DAILY RANGE