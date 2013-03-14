Ticks Bars
- Indicators
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 1 March 2021
This tick indicator draws synthetic bars/candlesticks that contain a definite number of ticks.
Parameters:
- option prices - price option. It can be Bid, Ask or (Ask+Bid)/2.
- the number of ticks to identify Bar - number of ticks that form OHLC.
- price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value).
- calculated bar - number of bars on the chart.
Buffer indexes: 0 - OPEN, 1 - HIGH, 2 - LOW, 3 - CLOSE.
Muito bom!