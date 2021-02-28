CandleTimerPro
- Indicators
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Jad Abou LtaifI am an MQL5 developer focused on creating high-quality MetaTrader 5 indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and trading tools.
- Version: 1.0
Never miss a candle close again.
Candle Timer MT5 is a lightweight and accurate countdown indicator that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes. It is designed for traders who need precise timing for entries, exits, and candle-based trading strategies.
Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator helps you stay synchronized with the market without distracting you from your analysis.
Features
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Accurate real-time candle countdown
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Supports all MT5 timeframes
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Compatible with all trading symbols
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Clean and modern display
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Customizable position on the chart
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Adjustable font size and colors
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Lightweight and optimized for minimal CPU usage
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Works smoothly during live market conditions
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Easy to use with customizable settings
Perfect For
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Price Action Traders
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Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Traders
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ICT Traders
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Scalpers
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Day Traders
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Swing Traders
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Beginners and Professionals
Benefits
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Know exactly when the current candle will close.
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Improve entry and exit timing.
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Stay focused without manually checking the platform clock.
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Clean interface that doesn't clutter your chart.
Customization
The indicator allows you to customize:
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Display position
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Font size
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Text color
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Background appearance
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Other visual settings
Performance
The indicator is designed with performance in mind. It is lightweight, optimized for MetaTrader 5, and updates efficiently without affecting platform performance.
Thank you for downloading Candle Timer MT5.
If you find this indicator useful, please consider leaving a rating and review. Your feedback helps improve future updates and supports the development of more professional trading tools.
Happy Trading!