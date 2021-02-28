CandleTimerPro

Candle Timer MT5 (FREE)

Never miss a candle close again.

Candle Timer MT5 is a lightweight and accurate countdown indicator that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes. It is designed for traders who need precise timing for entries, exits, and candle-based trading strategies.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator helps you stay synchronized with the market without distracting you from your analysis.

Features

  • Accurate real-time candle countdown

  • Supports all MT5 timeframes

  • Compatible with all trading symbols

  • Clean and modern display

  • Customizable position on the chart

  • Adjustable font size and colors

  • Lightweight and optimized for minimal CPU usage

  • Works smoothly during live market conditions

  • Easy to use with customizable settings

Perfect For

  • Price Action Traders

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Traders

  • ICT Traders

  • Scalpers

  • Day Traders

  • Swing Traders

  • Beginners and Professionals

Benefits

  • Know exactly when the current candle will close.

  • Improve entry and exit timing.

  • Stay focused without manually checking the platform clock.

  • Clean interface that doesn't clutter your chart.

Customization

The indicator allows you to customize:

  • Display position

  • Font size

  • Text color

  • Background appearance

  • Other visual settings

Performance

The indicator is designed with performance in mind. It is lightweight, optimized for MetaTrader 5, and updates efficiently without affecting platform performance.

Thank you for downloading Candle Timer MT5.

If you find this indicator useful, please consider leaving a rating and review. Your feedback helps improve future updates and supports the development of more professional trading tools.

Happy Trading!


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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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