CandleTimerPro

Candle Timer MT5 (FREE)

Never miss a candle close again.

Candle Timer MT5 is a lightweight and accurate countdown indicator that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes. It is designed for traders who need precise timing for entries, exits, and candle-based trading strategies.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator helps you stay synchronized with the market without distracting you from your analysis.

Features

Accurate real-time candle countdown

Supports all MT5 timeframes

Compatible with all trading symbols

Clean and modern display

Customizable position on the chart

Adjustable font size and colors

Lightweight and optimized for minimal CPU usage

Works smoothly during live market conditions

Easy to use with customizable settings

Perfect For

Price Action Traders

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Traders

ICT Traders

Scalpers

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Beginners and Professionals

Benefits

Know exactly when the current candle will close.

Improve entry and exit timing.

Stay focused without manually checking the platform clock.

Clean interface that doesn't clutter your chart.

Customization

The indicator allows you to customize:

Display position

Font size

Text color

Background appearance

Other visual settings

Performance

The indicator is designed with performance in mind. It is lightweight, optimized for MetaTrader 5, and updates efficiently without affecting platform performance.

Thank you for downloading Candle Timer MT5.

If you find this indicator useful, please consider leaving a rating and review. Your feedback helps improve future updates and supports the development of more professional trading tools.

Happy Trading!