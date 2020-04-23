Stackable VWAP
- Indicators
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Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 June 2020
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price).
For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia (https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp). We do not recommend to trade solely on this indicator. Use it as a one more tool in your toolbox to confirm Price and Market behaviour.
This version of the VWAP indicator is very flexible containing 4-type of timeframes that could be used simply by stacking the very same indicator within the same chart.
SETTINGS
- VWAP Timeframe to use
- Choose the type of calculation of VWAP line. The classical method of calculation is TYPICAL: (H+L+C)/3
- Volume Type to use use in calculations (Real Volume or Ticks)
Looking for more FREE VWAP-related indicators, here you go:
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Muito obrigado por disponibilizar gratuitamente, indicador top, para identificar tendências e reversões