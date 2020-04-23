Stackable VWAP

Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price).

For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia (https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp). We do not recommend to trade solely on this indicator. Use it as a one more tool in your toolbox to confirm Price and Market behaviour.

This version of the VWAP indicator is very flexible containing 4-type of timeframes that could be used simply by stacking the very same indicator within the same chart.







SETTINGS

VWAP Timeframe to use



Choose the type of calculation of VWAP line. The classical method of calculation is TYPICAL: (H+L+C)/3



Volume Type to use use in calculations (Real Volume or Ticks)