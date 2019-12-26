Pip and Margin Value

This is a basic tool that displays the Pip Value and Margin required for each symbol. It displays the same information for both a standard lot and the amount based on lot amount entered in the input section.

  • It allows you to use different colors for each line
  • Font Size
  • FontType (Based on what fonts are installed in the system folder on the pc. Set to Ariel by default if the font entered is not available.)
  • Allows X &Y coordinates so you can decide where on the chart the info is displayed.

