Pip and Margin Value
- Utilities
- SHANE O MAR EDWARDS
- Version: 1.0
This is a basic tool that displays the Pip Value and Margin required for each symbol. It displays the same information for both a standard lot and the amount based on lot amount entered in the input section.
- It allows you to use different colors for each line
- Font Size
- FontType (Based on what fonts are installed in the system folder on the pc. Set to Ariel by default if the font entered is not available.)
- Allows X &Y coordinates so you can decide where on the chart the info is displayed.