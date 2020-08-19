Eurusd Decoder EA MT4

4

EURUSD DECODER EA is a fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert advisor. Adaptive price pattern analysis is used to identify potential trade entries and exit. The EA does not use any unfair money management practices like grid and martingale. Each position includes a stop loss and all open positions are monitored by an advanced loss control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss. 

Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please understand that future is always subject to uncertainty. 2) Sometimes conflict in market can cause the balance curve to enter consolidated zone but in long run we'll make profit consistently.


Advantages

  • Each trade protected by stop-loss.
  • Implemented loss control algorithm. 
  • Won't use grid,hedge or martingale.
  • High spread protection.
  • Time and day filters.
  • Flexible settings. 


Parameters
  • Fixed Lot Size - Input Fixed Lot Size.
  • Auto MM Lot Size -  Input True/False for Auto-Money Management.
  • Allowed Spread - Input Maximum Allowed spread
  • Magic_No. -  Input Unique magic number
  • Time and day filters - Input required days and time to trade.

 

Recommendations

  • Minimum recommended deposit is $100.
  • Main symbol: EURUSD Timeframes H1.
  • To get best trading results use VPS.

      


    Reviews 1
    EAseeker KIM
    157
    EAseeker KIM 2020.10.07 17:00 
     

    So far Ive got all profit trades!

    I will update lator

    I made a live signal for test. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/837866

    지금까진 괜찮습니다 ㅎㅎ

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    EAseeker KIM
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    EAseeker KIM 2020.10.07 17:00 
     

    So far Ive got all profit trades!

    I will update lator

    I made a live signal for test. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/837866

    지금까진 괜찮습니다 ㅎㅎ

    Philip Pankaj Suthagar
    6675
    Reply from developer Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2020.11.25 08:54
    Thanks EAseeker.
    Reply to review