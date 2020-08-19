Eurusd Decoder EA MT4

EURUSD DECODER EA is a fully automated mid-term, medium-risk expert advisor. Adaptive price pattern analysis is used to identify potential trade entries and exit. The EA does not use any unfair money management practices like grid and martingale. Each position includes a stop loss and all open positions are monitored by an advanced loss control algorithm, which decides when to close profit and when to accept loss.

Before you buy all of my product please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please understand that future is always subject to uncertainty. 2) Sometimes conflict in market can cause the balance curve to enter consolidated zone but in long run we'll make profit consistently.





Advantages



Each trade protected by stop-loss.

Implemented loss control algorithm .



. Won't use grid,hedge or martingale.

High spread protection.

Time and day filters.

Flexible settings.





Parameters

Fixed Lot Size - Input Fixed Lot Size.

Auto MM Lot Size - Input True/False for Auto-Money Management.

Allowed Spread - Input Maximum Allowed spread

Magic_No. - Input Unique magic number

Time and day filters - Input required days and time to trade.

Recommendations



Minimum recommended deposit is $100.

Main symbol: EURUSD Timeframes H1.

To get best trading results use VPS.



