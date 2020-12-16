Top Clock MT4
- Utilities
-
Blasius KissHello fellow traders,
- Version: 1.1
Displays a digital clock in the chart in realtime.
Benefits:
- Current time always in sight for market open/close, economic data, etc.
- Displays accurate time (server/broker time)
- Clearly visible (set color, size, font, position)
- Always runs/refreshes even without new price tick
Hint:
- To display the most accurate time, use the server (broker) clock setting combined with the time (hour) offset for your time zone.
Sehr good und einfach geil !!!