Top Clock MT4

5

Displays a digital clock in the chart in realtime.


Benefits:

  • Current time always in sight for market open/close, economic data, etc.
  • Displays accurate time (server/broker time)
  • Clearly visible (set color, size, font, position)
  • Always runs/refreshes even without new price tick

Hint:

  • To display the most accurate time, use the server (broker) clock setting combined with the time (hour) offset for your time zone.

    Reviews 1
    Waldemar Tessarzik
    38
    Waldemar Tessarzik 2025.02.08 10:33 
     

    Sehr good und einfach geil !!!

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    Waldemar Tessarzik
    38
    Waldemar Tessarzik 2025.02.08 10:33 
     

    Sehr good und einfach geil !!!

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