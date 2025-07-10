Logo

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121289

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121290





Watermark

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120783

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120784









The "Logo" script is designed to display a custom logo or image as a background on a trading chart in MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This script allows traders to personalize their charts with logos or any other desired images.









How It Works:





Image Preparation:

Start by selecting the image you want to display as a logo on your chart.

Convert the image to a bitmap file format (.bmp) using any image editing software.

Saving the Image:

Once converted, save the .bmp image file to the following directory in your MT4 installation:





\MQL4\Images\





(This is typically found within the MetaTrader 4 folder in your Program Files.)





Script Configuration:





Open the "Logo" script in the MetaEditor.





Locate the line where mylogo is defined.





Replace the value of mylogo with the name of your image file, including the .bmp extension (e.g., "mylogo.bmp").









Applying the Script:





Save and compile the script in MetaEditor.





Attach the "Logo" script to any chart where you want to display the logo.





The selected image will be displayed as a background on the chart.









Customization:

The script can be further customized to adjust the position, transparency, and scaling of the logo to better fit the chart aesthetics.





Example:





If you have an image named companylogo.bmp, you would place it in the \MQL4\Images\ folder and update the script





Once done, when you run the script on a chart, the companylogo.bmp image will appear on the background of the chart.





This script provides a simple yet effective way to brand your charts or add any personalized image background you prefer while trading in MetaTrader 4.



