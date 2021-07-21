Deflection MT4 (MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/63277) - a trend following expert advisor. It is based on strategy of searching entry points in the beginning of a trend. 2 EMA are used for a signal determination. Deflection has an adaptive system of profit and losses targets calculation which is based on current volatility. The control of risks is managed by TP/SL ratio and via setting risk per trade of a balance amount. Stop Loss and Take Profit targets in points are calculated automatically.

Volume calculation

The volume amount is fixed (Fixed volume) or calculated based on risk per trade parameter (Risk per trade). Fixed volume uses when Risk per trade = 0.

Trade pause intervals



Current server time is used! Time for EA`s work is set in format ##:##. For example, 06:00-20:00. Time for trade pause intervals has the same format. Intervals are separated with ";". For example, 13:15-13:30;15:30-16:30.

Partial close

Partial close closes only one part of a position! A percent of the position volume is set for partial close. The partial close target is set in percents of total position Take Profit points, where 100% is equal to Take Profit of the whole position. For example, the EA calculated Take Profit = 500 points (5 digits). If set Percent of TP points to close = 60%, then first part of the position will be closed on level 500*0,6=300 points.

Trailing Stop Trailing stop is based on slow EMA and ATR(Slow EMA period). Trailing stop ratio controls distance from EMA for stop trailing. The greater value, the further from EMA stop is set and vice versa. Value 1.0 means that 1.0*ATR will be added to EMA. This value will be the new Stop Loss. Multicurrency trading For an ability to trade on different instruments the EA should be set with equal Magic on each instrument. The only trade can be opened at one time on the same instrument. However, there are several positions can be opened at the same time, but each one on a separate instrument. Total count of opened trades is controlled by parameter Max opened trades for multicurrency. Input parameters description Fast MA period - Period of the fast moving average

- Period of the fast moving average Slow MA period - Period of the slow moving average

- Period of the slow moving average Bars after MA cross - Number of bars after the fast EMA crosses slow EMA. In the range of the number of bars the signal will be searched

- Number of bars after the fast EMA crosses slow EMA. In the range of the number of bars the signal will be searched Working time string - (more details about format above)

- (more details about format above) Pause intervals string - (more details about format above) TakeProfit / StopLoss ratio - Ratio of profit points to loss points

- Ratio of profit points to loss points Fixed volume - Used only when Risk per trade = 0

- Risk per trade - Percent of balance on one trade to loss. If 0, Fixed volume uses

- Max opened trades for multicurrency - Maximum of simultaneously opened trades on different instruments.

- Close opened positions when out of working time - Close current open positions when not working time begins (true/false) Enable partial close - On/Off partial close.

- Enable breakeven after partial close - On/Off setting stop to breakeven after partial close

- Percent of TP points to close - Percent of Take Profit of a position for partial close (more details in Partial close section)

- Percent of Take Profit of a position for partial close (more details in Partial close section) Percent of volume to close - Percent of a position volume for partial close Enable trailing stop - On/Off trailing stop

- Trailing stop ratio - Ratio of trailing stop distance controlling (more details in Trailing stop section) Magic

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