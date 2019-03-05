Usdjpy Bands RSI
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.53
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor opens trades based on the Bollinger Bands signals and RSI.
But it's not simple.
The EA has been developed and optimized for
Currency: USD/JPY
Timeframe: M15
Indicator parameters
Sell Entry Bands - Default value is 2.1.
Sell Exit Bands - Default value is 2.3.
Buy Entry Bands - Default value is 2.3.
Buy Exit Bands - Default value is 2.9.
RSI Sell Exit Point - Default value is 10.
RSI only Sell Exit Point - Default value is 70.
RSI only Buy Exit point - Default value is 10.
Sell Entry RSI - Default value is 10.
Buy Entry RSI - Default value is 40.
Sell Stop loss - stop loss of sell = Bid*(1+SLrateS). Default value is 0.05.
Buy Stop loss - stop loss of buy = Ask*(1-SLrateB). Default value is 0.03.
TrailingStop Sell start - when sell, Traingling start point. Default value is 0.001.
TrailingStop Buy start - wehn buy, Traingling start point. Default value is 0.006.
TrailingStop Sell - when sell, (Ask+TrailingStopS*Ask,Digits). default value is 0.01. Trailing start is EA deciding.
TrailingStop Buy - when buy, (Bid-TrailingStopB*Bid,Digits). default value is 0.005. Trailing start is EA deciding.
FixLot - fixed lot size. Default value is 0.1.
In particular, you can use without having to change any parameters.