Usdjpy Bands RSI

The Expert Advisor opens trades based on the Bollinger Bands signals and RSI.
But it's not simple.
The EA has been developed and optimized for

Currency: USD/JPY

Timeframe: M15

Indicator parameters

Sell Entry Bands - Default value is 2.1.
Sell Exit Bands - Default value is 2.3.
Buy Entry Bands - Default value is 2.3.
Buy Exit Bands - Default value is 2.9.


RSI Sell Exit Point - Default value is 10.
RSI only Sell Exit Point - Default value is 70.
RSI only Buy Exit point - Default value is 10.


Sell Entry RSI - Default value is 10.
Buy Entry RSI - Default value is 40.

Sell Stop loss - stop loss of sell = Bid*(1+SLrateS). Default value is 0.05.
Buy Stop loss - stop loss of buy = Ask*(1-SLrateB). Default value is 0.03.

TrailingStop Sell start - when sell, Traingling start point. Default value is 0.001.
TrailingStop Buy start -  wehn buy, Traingling start point.  Default value is 0.006.
TrailingStop Sell - when sell, (Ask+TrailingStopS*Ask,Digits). default value is 0.01. Trailing start is EA deciding.
TrailingStop Buy - when buy, (Bid-TrailingStopB*Bid,Digits). default value is 0.005. Trailing start is EA deciding.

FixLot - fixed lot size. Default value is 0.1.

In particular, you can use without having to change any parameters.

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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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