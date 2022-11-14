DooZER

DooZER is an elegant and clean Expert Advisor which follows an averaging strategy with initial entry based on price action. DooZER works with baskets which can be composed by both Buy or Sell trades depending on the market. Trades are not treated separately by DooZER but as a whole basket instead. When the basket reaches the desired profit, the entire basket is closed, and a new one is opened.


On the strategy

DooZER can yield interesting results, but the strategy requires deep pockets. It can be highly profitable, but you must be ready to cope with drawdown in case of steep changes of price. You can start with $1,000 but it is still risky, and with $3,000 you can have certain peace of mind, but we do recommend $5,000 or $10,000 to be ready for the worst since the strategy will not increase the basket initial lot based on your balance, but instead the opening trade will always be 0.01 lots. Therefore, the higher your balance the safer your account will be. This seems absurd because it actually is absurdly simple. Keep that in mind if you decide to start with less than the minimum recommended amount.

In the event of global crisis (i.e., pandemics, shortage of food/fuel supply) the drawdown can be significant. In those situations everybody's money is at risk, but according to our tests we are confident that DooZER can survive such difficult times, however you do need an important balance to afford the potential price reversals.

Always remember that there is nothing safe when it comes to trading ForEx, so please do trade wisely and make conscious decisions about your capital.


Backtesting & forwardtesting

All of our default parameters and recommendations are based on hundreds of backtests performed with 99.9% quality tick data extracted from Alpari, Dukascopy, FXCM, FxOpen, Rannforex and TrueFX into Tick Data Suite. The range of the tick data goes from January 2020 thru September 2022 in order to challenge DooZER during the tough times of COVID-19.

DooZER can trade any currency pair and timeframe, however during our intensive backtests the EURUSD currency pair was hands-down the best-performing. Other currency pairs either did not do so well or did not survive the test of time except for EURCHF, EURSGD and NZDCHF, even though they yielded less profit than EURUSD.

In terms of timeframes, DooZER has its sweetspot in M1 and M30. Other timeframes are allowed by DooZER, but in our tests they were either too fast or too slow for DooZER's strategies, and therefore we cannot recommend them.


Articles

Recommendations

  • EURCHF, EURSGD, EURUSD or NZDCHF symbols.
  • M30 timeframe for 'NORMAL' risk level, M1 for 'AGGRESSIVE'.
  • 1-2 charts for 'NORMAL' risk level, only 1 for 'AGGRESSIVE'.
  • News filter turned on.
  • Pause on NFP day and on Friday well in advance of market close.
  • Set amount to autoclose basket before news and weekend.
  • ECN account with low spread.
  • Zero-stops-level broker.
  • Minimum deposit $5,000.

Input parameters

For explanations on every parameter, please visit "DooZER's Input Parameters In Detail".
  • EA SETTINGS
    • Magic number
    • Comment prefix
    • Initial lot size
    • Risk level
    • Maximum spread (pips)
    • Maximum slippage (pips)

  • NEWS SETTINGS
    • Use news filter
    • Minimum news impact
    • Additional news currency
    • Minutes AutoPause before news
    • Minutes AutoPause after news
    • Use AutoBrE/AutoClose on news
    • AutoClose on news trigger P/L

  • SAFETY SETTINGS
    • Use AutoPause on Non-Farm Payroll day
    • Friday AutoPause time (server time)
    • Use AutoClose before weekend
    • AutoClose before weekend trigger P/L
    • Additional AutoPause time (server time)

  • UI SETTINGS
    • Button background (pressed)
    • News event object
    • Status and news message
    • Positive profit text
    • Negative profit text

  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Backtest DooZER with 99.9% quality tick data and/or forwardtest before purchasing.
  • Ask your questions in the "Comments" tab, so that everybody can benefit from it. No answers will be provided by private message. 


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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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