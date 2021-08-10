ATR RSI x4

The Expert Advisor implements a trading strategy based on overbought and oversold zones of ATR RSI i4 indicator signals, which is included in the code .

Trend Following, Counter Trend system, DD reduction Algoritm and Level Trading algoritm are used.

To start trading, simply attach the EA to the chart, preferably EURUSD H1 timeframe.

Live results can be viewed here.

To trade with the new Forex instrument (EURUSD H1 by default), it is recommended to set up the parameter values by testing, initially:

  • Oversold RSI level (Overbought = 100-Oversold) = <>

The Expert Advisor works as follows:

  1. Indicator signals are used to open orders with appropriate settings and filters
  2. The number of simultaneously open orders is limited by the Maximum orders parameter
  3. Each order sets StopLoss and TakeProfit in accordance with the parameter values
  4. Parameter Use orders Breakeven = true; allows you to use the transfer of the order to breakeven when it moves in a profitable direction
  5. Parameter Add level trading = true; connects an algorithm that allows you to additionally open orders
  6. Parameter Use money management allows you to use a fixed lot (Lots) or the lot will be calculated depending on the amount of the current deposit
  7. Parameter Min orders for DD Reduction Algorithm (0 -not use) = 3; connects the drawdown reduction algorithm
  8. Parameter Use trend filter = true; connects a trend filter to block opening orders in case of a significant trend

The control panel of the advisor is displayed on the chart.

For Lots = 0.01, a deposit of $100 or more is recommended (best results on ECN accounts).

The default parameters are set for the EURUSD H1 timeframe:

Use RSI Strategy = Both; // Both, BUYOverSold_SELLOverBought, SELLOverSold_BUYOverBought
Add level trading = true;
Step RSI sublevels (0 - not use) = 0;
Use ATR Fast signal filter = true;
Use ATR Slid signal filter = true;
Use Previous signal filter = true;
Use trend filter = true;
Use orders SELL = true;
Use orders BUY = true;
Open New Orders = true;
Magic number = 396009;
------- Lot settings -------
Use Money Management = Risk_2; - options (Not_use, Risk_1, Risk_2, Risk_3, Risk_4, Risk_5)
Lots = 0.01;
Maximum Lot = 10.00; - maximum lot size
------- Orders settings -------
Use orders Breakeven = true;
Orders Take Profit (cents) = 220;
Order Stop Loss (cents) = 1000;
Maximum orders = 10;
Min orders for DD Reduction Algorithm (0 -not use) = 3;
Order Comment (<= 30 characters) = "ATR RSI x4";
------- ATR -------
Fast ATR period = 3;
Slow ATR period = 14;
Sliding ATR period = 130;
Sliding ATR methods = Linear Weighted Averaging ;
------- RSI -------
RSI period = 14;
RSI applied price = PRICE_CLOSE;
Oversold RSI level (Overbought=100-Oversold) =  26;      

... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ...
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Best price Advanced grid algorithm,includes trend accounting, news, hedging and Risk manager. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair. Traders who purchase GS smart5 receive a persona
GS spread
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point. Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator. Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed. The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch. The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator o
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Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL4\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer. The  INV_week_last.txt   file is recorded on Saturday and saves the news data of the previous week .
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Experts
Uses an advanced grid algorithm with no martingale or limited Martingale (default) (version for MT5: GS grid5 ) . Defines and control the current trend; It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ; Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale; Drawdown reduction algorithm (DD Reduction Algoritm); Hedge algorithm; Interactive trade control buttons; The ability to open / close orders manually; News filter to prevent trading during news
GS target
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Experts
The automatic adviser of the new generation with parameters: Target profit per month (10%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100%) - choice of strategy Stop Loss Limit, USD Filter News Forex Factory (true, false) Parameters for setting the lot size Uses the news feed from Forex Factory to prevent trading during news releases. Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Works on USD accounts with a leverage from 1:500 and a Deposit from 500USD.   Enough for work: Decide on the size of the deposit that you can trust h
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Experts
Best price, read GS smart channel ! Sale! Advanced grid algorithm,includes news and trend accounting and hedging. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair. Traders who purchase GS smar
GS trendS
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
GS trendS is a trend indicator that can be used for any Forex financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended timeframe H1. It is possible to select the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The color indicates the direction of the trend: yellow - direction can be SELL or BUY (S_B) blue - uptrend (BUY) red - downward trend (SELL) The indicator panel displays trend values of 5 timeframes for the current price level. The va
ATR RSI i4
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
Composition of ATR and RSI indicators. The ATR RSI indicator compares two calculations of the ATR indicator with the Fast and Slow periods on one chart, plus the line of the average and the overbought and oversold zones of the RSI indicator. ATR shows the values of the volatility change in the currency pair in points, taking into account the period specified as a parameter. The entry points provided by the RSI indicator show a very good risk-reward ratio in volatile and trending markets. ATR RS
Gain since start
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
It will perfectly complement your working Expert Advisor or manual trading with up-to-date information. There is a sound notification of exceeding the established profit and loss limits of open SELL and BUY orders. Moreover, for each currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and others, various sound alerts are activated in English. Results are displayed on a special panel on the chart from the moment the indicator is activated: Elapsed time Fixed profit Current profit SELL Current profit BUY Maximu
Trends and News
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Indicators
With the Trend and News indicator you will always be up to date : News + Trends + Forecast News Displayed on the chart as vertical lines with a description in the form of a tooltip The text displays two news: the previous published and the next expected They have filters: by importance (High, Medium, Low) and time period (Day, 4 days, Week) Full table of news for a given period (T button) Controlling the display of vertical lines on the chart and the sound signal before and after the publicati
GS Trend5
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
The advisor is designed for autonomous automatic round-the-clock trading on the EUR/USD pair, timeframe M15. There is a protection of the deposit from significant drawdown and a mode for saving a profitable transaction. Trades one deal. With the set parameters, it turns out to be one per day on average. How it works Uses the author's algorithm for analyzing three indicators and the direction of market movement to make a decision to open a deal. RSI Stochastic Bands market direction Opens an orde
GS grid5
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
F ully automated Expert Advisor using the advanced grid algorithm and constrained Martingale (MT4 version: GS grid ). Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Test 2021 shows a high percentage of winning orders: more than 98%. Works on HEDGING accounts with a leverage of 1:500 and a Deposit from 1000USD. Can use the news feed from Forex Factory to prevent trading during news release (Filter News Forex Factory=true;). To access the options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab, you must enable
GS target5
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
The revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation with three parameters: Target profit per month (from 10% to 100%) Degree of risk (SuperLow, Low, Medium, High) Stop Loss Limit, USD Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Works on HEDGING accounts with a leverage of 1:500 and a Deposit from 500USD.   Enough for work: Decide on the size of the deposit that you can trust him Set the value of the desired profit per month (from 10 to 100 percent) Select the degree of risk (Low, Medium,
Gain since start MT5
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
It will perfectly complement your working Expert Advisor or manual trading with up-to-date information. There is a sound notification of exceeding the established profit and loss limits of open SELL and BUY orders. Moreover, for each currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and others, various sound alerts are activated in English. Indicators are displayed on a special panel on the chart from the moment the indicator is activated: Elapsed time Fixed profit Current profit Maximum drawdown Current d
GS trade report
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Utilities
3 in 1 : Report + monitoring + sending messages (Telegram, ...) to optimize trading and use of advisors. Monitoring: Panel on the chart Sending messages to Telegram Sending messages to Email Sending Notifications Sending pop-up messages Sound notifications when the established Profit/Loss levels are exceeded Monitoring is activated by pressing the Start button. Profit for the period by currency pairs, hours and Magic number for the current account. Forms four tables: by symbols, by magic number
Trade monitoring by Telegram
Aleksander Gladkov
Utilities
A professional tool for real-time monitoring of the account status and the work of Expert Advisors. Information about the account status can be sent to Telegram chats automatically at a specified interval or upon request. From the screenshots of the open charts of the terminal, you receive upon request from your Telegram bot. Account information includes: 13:02 Trade monitoring by Telegram v.1.0 (headline) Account : 6802ххх RoboForex-Pro (account information) Profit start: 2661 USD (profit earne
News impact L
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
Uses the built-in news calendar of the MT5 terminal or the Investing.com website (in the latter case, the Get news5 utility is required) Has the Scale parameter={100%, 110%, 125%, ...} to adjust the comfortable size of the text and control elements Tells you in which direction it is safer to open positions 3 in 1: News + Trends + Forecast News for the selected period: current and in tabular form Actual trends for 5 customizable timeframes and trend reversal levels Forecast of exchange rate mo
Trade maker
Aleksander Gladkov
Utilities
Multi-currency trading on one chart! Creation and management of positions with trailing and breakeven, risk management and other useful functions. To fix profits, the Target profit parameter is provided; if it is greater than zero, all positions will be closed if the set value is exceeded. All positions and orders have set Stop Loss and Take profit. For multi-currency trading, taking into account the impact of news and switching symbols on the chart, it is useful to use the News impact indicato
Bars news
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
Indicator of news linked to a bar. The published current value of the news has a characteristic impact on the currency it relates to: positive, negative, neutral . The indicator summarizes all these values for the selected period, taking into account the importance of the news: high, medium, low . As a result, a percentage is calculated for the currency pair, which shows the news of which currency is dominant. If the value is positive, then the pair has news pressure towards BUY, if negative - S
Get news5
Aleksander Gladkov
Utilities
Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer. The  INV_week_last.txt   file is recorded on Saturday and saves the news data of the previous week .
GS trend I
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
The trend indicator has the ability to adjust the viewing depth and sensitivity, does not repaint and does not lag. In addition to the current trend, the chart displays trends for 5 more periods with zero trend levels for them. This allows for a comprehensive assessment of the nature of the trend movement. There is a possibility to choose the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The trend indicator can be used for any Forex financial instruments. The color s
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