ATR RSI x4

The Expert Advisor implements a trading strategy based on overbought and oversold zones of ATR RSI i4 indicator signals, which is included in the code .

Trend Following, Counter Trend system, DD reduction Algoritm and Level Trading algoritm are used.

To start trading, simply attach the EA to the chart, preferably EURUSD H1 timeframe.

Live results can be viewed here.

To trade with the new Forex instrument (EURUSD H1 by default), it is recommended to set up the parameter values by testing, initially:

Oversold RSI level (Overbought = 100-Oversold) = <>

The Expert Advisor works as follows:

Indicator signals are used to open orders with appropriate settings and filters

The number of simultaneously open orders is limited by the Maximum orders parameter

Each order sets StopLoss and TakeProfit in accordance with the parameter values Parameter Use orders Breakeven = true; allows you to use the transfer of the order to breakeven when it moves in a profitable direction Parameter Add level trading = true; connects an algorithm that allows you to additionally open orders Parameter Use money management allows you to use a fixed lot (Lots) or the lot will be calculated depending on the amount of the current deposit Parameter Min orders for DD Reduction Algorithm (0 -not use) = 3; connects the drawdown reduction algorithm

Parameter Use trend filter = true; connects a trend filter to block opening orders in case of a significant trend

The control panel of the advisor is displayed on the chart.

For Lots = 0.01, a deposit of $100 or more is recommended (best results on ECN accounts).

The default parameters are set for the EURUSD H1 timeframe:



Use RSI Strategy = Both; // Both, BUYOverSold_SELLOverBought, SELLOverSold_BUYOverBought

Add level trading = true;

Step RSI sublevels (0 - not use) = 0;

Use ATR Fast signal filter = true;

Use ATR Slid signal filter = true;

Use Previous signal filter = true;

Use trend filter = true;

Use orders SELL = true;

Use orders BUY = true;

Open New Orders = true;

Magic number = 396009;

------- Lot settings -------

Use Money Management = Risk_2; - options (Not_use, Risk_1, Risk_2, Risk_3, Risk_4, Risk_5)

Lots = 0.01;

Maximum Lot = 10.00; - maximum lot size

------- Orders settings -------

Use orders Breakeven = true;

Orders Take Profit (cents) = 220;

Order Stop Loss (cents) = 1000;

Maximum orders = 10;

Min orders for DD Reduction Algorithm (0 -not use) = 3;

Order Comment (<= 30 characters) = "ATR RSI x4";

------- ATR -------

Fast ATR period = 3;

Slow ATR period = 14;

Sliding ATR period = 130;

Sliding ATR methods = Linear Weighted Averaging ;

------- RSI -------

RSI period = 14;

RSI applied price = PRICE_CLOSE;

Oversold RSI level (Overbought=100-Oversold) = 26;



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