Monitoring - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2275044

Atomium EA is a trading robot or Advisor that was originally created as a tool capable of working on a long-term basis and bring profit regularly. Probably not always a big profit, but a regular one.

The concept of support and resistance levels lies in the heart of the strategy. These levels are the local price extremes, identified by the Zig Zag Indicator. The advisor can trade both breakouts and rebounds.

Taking into account that Atomium EA operations are based on H4 trading strategy, do not expect a large number of transactions to be made. On average 100 orders a year from one instrument are possible.

However, additional functions that were added to Atomium EA in the development and testing stage have made it a versatile advisor, that can serve as a long conservative investment instrument or as an aggressive scalper. It is your decision to make.

The default settings for Atomium EA are set for the EURUSD pair, H4 chart, and conservative risk. Additional settings for other trading instruments as well as user PDF manual will be available for customers from the author upon request.

Note. The screenshots show the results of tests of the Atomium EA on trading accounts with low spreads (for example, for EURUSD - 10-15 points for 5-digit quotes). Choose brokers with low spreads and no commissions on transactions made on trading accounts.

Warning. The profit received on trading accounts from the work of the Atomium EA in the past or shown as a result of testing the EA in the terminal does not guarantee profit in the future, because the market is constantly changing.



