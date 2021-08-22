Atomium EA

Monitoring - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2275044

Atomium EA is a trading robot or Advisor that was originally created as a tool capable of working on a long-term basis and bring profit regularly. Probably not always a big profit, but a regular one.

The concept of support and resistance levels lies in the heart of the strategy. These levels are the local price extremes, identified by the Zig Zag Indicator. The advisor can trade both breakouts and rebounds.

Taking into account that Atomium EA operations are based on H4 trading strategy, do not expect a large number of transactions to be made. On average 100 orders a year from one instrument are possible.

However, additional functions that were added to Atomium EA in the development and testing stage have made it a versatile advisor, that can serve as a long conservative investment instrument or as an aggressive scalper. It is your decision to make.

The default settings for Atomium EA are set for the EURUSD pair, H4 chart, and conservative risk. Additional settings for other trading instruments as well as user PDF manual will be available for customers from the author upon request.

Note. The screenshots show the results of tests of the Atomium EA on trading accounts with low spreads (for example, for EURUSD - 10-15 points for 5-digit quotes). Choose brokers with low spreads and no commissions on transactions made on trading accounts.

Warning. The profit received on trading accounts from the work of the Atomium EA in the past or shown as a result of testing the EA in the terminal does not guarantee profit in the future, because the market is constantly changing.


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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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