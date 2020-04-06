PSAR MAC PRO

Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots





🎯 DESCRIPTION

PSAR MAC PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It combines the precision of the Parabolic SAR to identify trend changes with the power of the MACD and its advanced divergence detection system, creating high-probability signals.





The system implements a pending order strategy (BUY STOP / SELL STOP) with integrated risk management, automatic trailing stop, and spread control, optimized to capture precise movements on the 15-minute timeframe.





⚙️ MAIN FEATURES

✅ Dual technical analysis: Parabolic SAR + MACD

✅ Automatic detection of bullish and bearish divergences

✅ Grid-type pending order system

✅ Dynamic trailing stop to maximize profits

✅ Configurable spread control and time filter

✅ Adjustable money management (fixed lot size or by risk)

✅ Visual interface with real-time indicators





💼 RISK MANAGEMENT

Configurable stop loss (default: 20 pips)

Maximum number of monitored pending orders

Automatic margin check

Adaptive trailing stop (activates at 5 pips of profit)

🔧 REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Broker with competitive spreads on XAU/USD

ECN or market execution recommended

VPS recommended for 24/7 trading



