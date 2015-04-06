M30 Pips Generator

M30 Pips Generator is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAU/USD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe.

The EA uses a proprietary market analysis algorithm that combines price action with a moving average filter to determine potential trading opportunities. Instead of relying on a single indicator, M30 Pips Generator evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position.

Special attention has been paid to execution reliability. The Expert Advisor monitors the current spread, handles trading errors automatically, retries order execution when necessary, and manages all open positions without manual intervention.

The EA is fully automated and designed to operate independently once attached to the chart.

Key Features

• Specifically optimized for XAU/USD (Gold).

• Recommended timeframe: M30.

• Proprietary market direction analysis.

• Moving Average trend confirmation.

• Automatic spread filtering.

• Supports multiple positions in the same market direction.

• Common Stop Loss and Take Profit management for all positions in a trading group.

• Automatic Break Even.

• Automatic Trailing Stop.

• Built-in retry system for order execution and modification.

• Prevents opening positions against the current trade direction.

• Uses a dedicated Magic Number for independent operation alongside other Expert Advisors.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol:
XAU/USD

Timeframe:
M30

Minimum Recommended Deposit:
USD 1,000

For optimal performance, it is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker offering:

  • Low spreads
  • Fast order execution
  • Low latency connection to the trading server

Execution quality plays an important role in the EA's order management and trade synchronization.

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates the market once a new M30 candle is formed.

The trading decision is based on several market conditions:

  • Direction of the previous candle
  • Price position relative to the Moving Average
  • Combined market momentum score

Once a valid signal is confirmed, the EA opens a position only in the direction of the detected trend.

If there is already an active group of positions, new trades can only be opened in the same direction. This prevents simultaneous long and short exposure.

After opening positions, the EA automatically manages every trade by:

  • Monitoring the Stop Loss
  • Moving positions to Break Even after a predefined price movement
  • Activating the Trailing Stop
  • Synchronizing the Stop Loss across the entire group of open positions

Built-in Protection Mechanisms

To improve execution stability and trading reliability, the Expert Advisor includes several protection features:

  • Maximum spread control
  • Trading context verification
  • Connection status monitoring
  • Automatic retry of failed trading operations
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit validation
  • Automatic price and lot normalization
  • Free margin verification before opening new trades

Input Parameters

Take Profit (Points)

Defines the Take Profit distance for each new group of trades.

Stop Loss (Points)

Initial protective Stop Loss for newly opened positions.

Break Even Trigger (Points)

The number of points in profit required before the EA starts moving Stop Loss toward Break Even.

Trailing Stop (Points)

Distance used by the Trailing Stop after activation.

Trailing Step (Points)

Minimum price movement required before the Stop Loss is updated again.

Max Open Trades

Maximum number of simultaneously open positions allowed by the Expert Advisor.

Lot Size

Fixed trading volume for every new position.

Magic Number

Unique identifier assigned to all orders opened by the EA, allowing multiple Expert Advisors to run independently.

Max Spread (Points)

Maximum allowed spread for opening new positions. If the spread exceeds this value, the EA waits until market conditions improve.

Slippage (Points)

Maximum acceptable price deviation during order execution.

Max Order Retries

Maximum number of attempts to execute or modify an order when temporary trading errors occur.

Retry Delay (ms)

Delay between repeated trading attempts, measured in milliseconds.

Candle Direction Weight

Weight assigned to the previous candle direction when calculating the overall trading signal.

Moving Average Weight

Weight assigned to the Moving Average filter within the market analysis algorithm.

Recommendations

For the best trading experience, it is recommended to:

  • Use the EA exclusively on XAU/USD
  • Run it on the M30 timeframe
  • Use a VPS with a low-latency connection to your broker
  • Choose a broker offering tight spreads and fast execution
  • Test any parameter modifications in the Strategy Tester before using them on a live account

M30 Pips Generator combines a streamlined trading algorithm with intelligent trade management and built-in execution safeguards, making it a reliable automated trading solution specifically designed for the Gold market.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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