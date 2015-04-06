M30 Pips Generator is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAU/USD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe.

The EA uses a proprietary market analysis algorithm that combines price action with a moving average filter to determine potential trading opportunities. Instead of relying on a single indicator, M30 Pips Generator evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position.

Special attention has been paid to execution reliability. The Expert Advisor monitors the current spread, handles trading errors automatically, retries order execution when necessary, and manages all open positions without manual intervention.

The EA is fully automated and designed to operate independently once attached to the chart.

Key Features

• Specifically optimized for XAU/USD (Gold).

• Recommended timeframe: M30.

• Proprietary market direction analysis.

• Moving Average trend confirmation.

• Automatic spread filtering.

• Supports multiple positions in the same market direction.

• Common Stop Loss and Take Profit management for all positions in a trading group.

• Automatic Break Even.

• Automatic Trailing Stop.

• Built-in retry system for order execution and modification.

• Prevents opening positions against the current trade direction.

• Uses a dedicated Magic Number for independent operation alongside other Expert Advisors.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol:

XAU/USD

Timeframe:

M30

Minimum Recommended Deposit:

USD 1,000

For optimal performance, it is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker offering:

Low spreads

Fast order execution

Low latency connection to the trading server

Execution quality plays an important role in the EA's order management and trade synchronization.

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates the market once a new M30 candle is formed.

The trading decision is based on several market conditions:

Direction of the previous candle

Price position relative to the Moving Average

Combined market momentum score

Once a valid signal is confirmed, the EA opens a position only in the direction of the detected trend.

If there is already an active group of positions, new trades can only be opened in the same direction. This prevents simultaneous long and short exposure.

After opening positions, the EA automatically manages every trade by:

Monitoring the Stop Loss

Moving positions to Break Even after a predefined price movement

Activating the Trailing Stop

Synchronizing the Stop Loss across the entire group of open positions

Built-in Protection Mechanisms

To improve execution stability and trading reliability, the Expert Advisor includes several protection features:

Maximum spread control

Trading context verification

Connection status monitoring

Automatic retry of failed trading operations

Stop Loss and Take Profit validation

Automatic price and lot normalization

Free margin verification before opening new trades

Input Parameters

Take Profit (Points)

Defines the Take Profit distance for each new group of trades.

Stop Loss (Points)

Initial protective Stop Loss for newly opened positions.

Break Even Trigger (Points)

The number of points in profit required before the EA starts moving Stop Loss toward Break Even.

Trailing Stop (Points)

Distance used by the Trailing Stop after activation.

Trailing Step (Points)

Minimum price movement required before the Stop Loss is updated again.

Max Open Trades

Maximum number of simultaneously open positions allowed by the Expert Advisor.

Lot Size

Fixed trading volume for every new position.

Magic Number

Unique identifier assigned to all orders opened by the EA, allowing multiple Expert Advisors to run independently.

Max Spread (Points)

Maximum allowed spread for opening new positions. If the spread exceeds this value, the EA waits until market conditions improve.

Slippage (Points)

Maximum acceptable price deviation during order execution.

Max Order Retries

Maximum number of attempts to execute or modify an order when temporary trading errors occur.

Retry Delay (ms)

Delay between repeated trading attempts, measured in milliseconds.

Candle Direction Weight

Weight assigned to the previous candle direction when calculating the overall trading signal.

Moving Average Weight

Weight assigned to the Moving Average filter within the market analysis algorithm.

Recommendations

For the best trading experience, it is recommended to:

Use the EA exclusively on XAU/USD

Run it on the M30 timeframe

Use a VPS with a low-latency connection to your broker

Choose a broker offering tight spreads and fast execution

Test any parameter modifications in the Strategy Tester before using them on a live account

M30 Pips Generator combines a streamlined trading algorithm with intelligent trade management and built-in execution safeguards, making it a reliable automated trading solution specifically designed for the Gold market.