Evo Max

Combination of years of experience! 

Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : Trend, Reversal and Exhaustion Indicator

Time Frame M1 only. GOLD


The multi-timeframe RSI confluence  system that only fires when the market actually agrees with you.

Most indicators scream "BUY!" every time a single line wiggles. "Evo Max" is built on the opposite philosophy: a signal only appears when multiple timeframes line up at once. No noise. No hero trades. Just high-conviction arrows.


Why traders love it

Multi-timeframe RSI confluence — up to 7 timeframes The engine reads RSI momentum across M1, M2, M4, M5, M10, M15, M20, M30 and H1 simultaneously. M5 + M15 are always in play, and you flip on any of the others with a single on/off toggle. An arrow prints only when every timeframe you've enabled agrees on direction. That's the difference between a guess and a setup.


Non-repainting discipline (the "NRP" in the name) Arrows are locked to closed candles — they don't dance around after the fact to look good on a screenshot. What you saw at the close is what stays on the chart. And if you enable full-recalc mode, the built-in Repaint Ghost feature actually marks any arrow that tries to vanish, so you get complete transparency instead of a silently rewritten history. No other indicator shows you its own repaints.


A wall of professional-grade filters This isn't a naked RSI cross. Every signal is stress-tested through:


ATR noise filter — skips dead, low-volatility conditions

ADX trend-strength filter — no signals in a flat market

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio chop filter — mathematically detects sideways ranges and stays out

Minimum-bars spacing + opposite-signal cooldown — kills the whipsaw flip-flopping that drains accounts

RSI accuracy layer — midline confirmation, per-timeframe separation, slope confirmation, and multi-bar confirmation

Turn them on or off individually. Tune it to scalping or swing. It molds to your style.


"Likely NOT trending" prediction Here's something genuinely rare: "Evo Max" doesn't just tell you when to enter — it warns you when a signal is probably a fade / dead-money setup. Those go into separate grey arrows so you can either avoid them or trade them as reversals. It's like having a second opinion baked into the chart.

Mobile push alerts straight to your phone the moment a signal fires

Auto-reload & auto bridge-test utilities for hands-off reliability

The bottom line

You get So you can

Confluence across up to 7 timeframes

Trade only the highest-probability setups

Non-repainting, closed-bar arrows

Trust what you see

A full filter suite

Cut out chop, noise, and whipsaws

Non-trend warnings

Dodge the trades that trap everyone else

EVO MAX doesn't give you more signals. It gives you the right ones — and the discipline to skip the rest.

Attach it, pick your timeframes, and let confluence do the heavy lifting.

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Tete Adate Adjete
Indicators
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Indicators
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
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