Quantum Einstein Gold

Quantum Einstein XAU is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It employs a trend-validated dual-basket Smart DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy with intelligent profit-taking mechanisms, built-in risk management, and broker hyperactivity protection.

The EA operates two independent baskets — BUY and SELL — each capable of scaling up to 15 DCA levels with fully customizable lot sizes and grid distances per level. A 5-minute Quantum Trend Filter using EMA and ADX validates all entries, blocking new positions against the prevailing trend to improve signal quality and reduce drawdown.

Key Features

Dual-Basket Smart DCA System

Independent BUY and SELL baskets with up to 15 DCA levels each

Per-level customizable lot sizes (0.01 to 1.00) and grid distances

Dynamic basket averaging with automatic level assignment by price

Manual position augmentation detection — the EA adopts existing floating positions into basket management

Quantum Trend Filter (5M)

EMA 20/50 crossover with ADX strength confirmation

Blocks straddle entries and DCA placements against the trend

Automatic trend reversal handling with configurable cooldown

Dashboard displays real-time trend status, EMA values, and ADX reading

Multi-Mode Profit Taking

Solo TP: Individual take-profit for single-position baskets

Peel TP: Dynamic profit-peeling that closes positions against higher-entry counterparts

Basket TP: Visible broker take-profit for maxed baskets with retrace-based exit logic

Breakeven Chaser: Optional profit target for maxed baskets

Advanced Risk & Safety

Hidden and visible stop-loss validation with freeze-level detection

Margin level guard with projected margin checking before every order

Soft stop-out defense with voluntary basket closure

SLTP circuit breaker — pauses modifications after repeated rejections

News filter with automatic pre-rescue mode (NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP)

Friday close rescue with configurable pre-close and post-resume windows

Session blocking with warmup and buffer periods

Anti-Hyperactivity & Broker Protection

Per-minute message cap (10 non-essential messages)

Per-tick essential message cap

10-second essential message window limit (40 max)

DCA modify cooldown (120 seconds)

TP modify cooldown (120 seconds) with input-change bypass

Self-refresh mechanism to unstick frozen states

Account & Broker Compatibility

Auto-detects XAUUSD variants, digits, contract size, and cent accounts

Universal broker support (Vantage, XM, Weltrade, IC Markets, and others)

Works on standard and cent accounts with automatic scaling

Netting and hedging account support

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (any variant — auto-detected)

Timeframe: M5 (Quantum Trend Filter operates on M5 internally)

Minimum Balance: $500 (standard account) or $50 (cent account)

Recommended Balance: $1,000+ for comfortable margin headroom

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread recommended

Magic Number: Unique per chart (default: 20240616)

Input Parameters

BUY / SELL Basket Settings

Max Levels (1-15)

DCA Buffer distance

Per-level lot sizes (15 inputs)

Per-level DCA distances (15 inputs)

Straddle Settings

Gap distance and cooldown seconds per side

Profit Targets

Solo TP dollar amount per side

Basket TP dollar amount per side

Basket retrace percentage (0 = disabled)

Peel TP with down-to-level configuration

Rescue & Augmentation

Rescue DCA trigger distance, lot size, and profit target

All-in rescue with auto-calculated breakeven lot

Auto-rescue detect for manual augmentation

Quantum Trend Filter

EMA Fast/Slow periods

ADX period and minimum threshold

Trend cooldown minutes

Option to block DCAs against trend

Account Safety

Minimum margin level (%)

Soft stop-out margin level (%)

Maximum lot per position

News & Session

News filter on/off with block duration

News rescue mode with pre/post minutes

Session hours with buffer and warmup

Friday close all with pre-rescue

Shared

Commission per lot round-trip

Magic number

Self-refresh interval

Support

Product support is provided through the product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system. Please leave your questions in the comments for the fastest response.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The EA includes configurable risk parameters, but users are responsible for setting appropriate values for their account size and risk tolerance. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment.