Quantum Einstein Gold
- Experts
-
Roylan JumalonForex & Gold (XAU/USD) Algorithmic Trader | MQL5 EA Architect
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 5
Quantum Einstein XAU is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It employs a trend-validated dual-basket Smart DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy with intelligent profit-taking mechanisms, built-in risk management, and broker hyperactivity protection.
The EA operates two independent baskets — BUY and SELL — each capable of scaling up to 15 DCA levels with fully customizable lot sizes and grid distances per level. A 5-minute Quantum Trend Filter using EMA and ADX validates all entries, blocking new positions against the prevailing trend to improve signal quality and reduce drawdown.
Key Features
Dual-Basket Smart DCA System
- Independent BUY and SELL baskets with up to 15 DCA levels each
- Per-level customizable lot sizes (0.01 to 1.00) and grid distances
- Dynamic basket averaging with automatic level assignment by price
- Manual position augmentation detection — the EA adopts existing floating positions into basket management
Quantum Trend Filter (5M)
- EMA 20/50 crossover with ADX strength confirmation
- Blocks straddle entries and DCA placements against the trend
- Automatic trend reversal handling with configurable cooldown
- Dashboard displays real-time trend status, EMA values, and ADX reading
Multi-Mode Profit Taking
- Solo TP: Individual take-profit for single-position baskets
- Peel TP: Dynamic profit-peeling that closes positions against higher-entry counterparts
- Basket TP: Visible broker take-profit for maxed baskets with retrace-based exit logic
- Breakeven Chaser: Optional profit target for maxed baskets
Advanced Risk & Safety
- Hidden and visible stop-loss validation with freeze-level detection
- Margin level guard with projected margin checking before every order
- Soft stop-out defense with voluntary basket closure
- SLTP circuit breaker — pauses modifications after repeated rejections
- News filter with automatic pre-rescue mode (NFP, FOMC, CPI, GDP)
- Friday close rescue with configurable pre-close and post-resume windows
- Session blocking with warmup and buffer periods
Anti-Hyperactivity & Broker Protection
- Per-minute message cap (10 non-essential messages)
- Per-tick essential message cap
- 10-second essential message window limit (40 max)
- DCA modify cooldown (120 seconds)
- TP modify cooldown (120 seconds) with input-change bypass
- Self-refresh mechanism to unstick frozen states
Account & Broker Compatibility
- Auto-detects XAUUSD variants, digits, contract size, and cent accounts
- Universal broker support (Vantage, XM, Weltrade, IC Markets, and others)
- Works on standard and cent accounts with automatic scaling
- Netting and hedging account support
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD (any variant — auto-detected)
- Timeframe: M5 (Quantum Trend Filter operates on M5 internally)
- Minimum Balance: $500 (standard account) or $50 (cent account)
- Recommended Balance: $1,000+ for comfortable margin headroom
- Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread recommended
- Magic Number: Unique per chart (default: 20240616)
Input Parameters
BUY / SELL Basket Settings
- Max Levels (1-15)
- DCA Buffer distance
- Per-level lot sizes (15 inputs)
- Per-level DCA distances (15 inputs)
Straddle Settings
- Gap distance and cooldown seconds per side
Profit Targets
- Solo TP dollar amount per side
- Basket TP dollar amount per side
- Basket retrace percentage (0 = disabled)
- Peel TP with down-to-level configuration
Rescue & Augmentation
- Rescue DCA trigger distance, lot size, and profit target
- All-in rescue with auto-calculated breakeven lot
- Auto-rescue detect for manual augmentation
Quantum Trend Filter
- EMA Fast/Slow periods
- ADX period and minimum threshold
- Trend cooldown minutes
- Option to block DCAs against trend
Account Safety
- Minimum margin level (%)
- Soft stop-out margin level (%)
- Maximum lot per position
News & Session
- News filter on/off with block duration
- News rescue mode with pre/post minutes
- Session hours with buffer and warmup
- Friday close all with pre-rescue
Shared
- Commission per lot round-trip
- Magic number
- Self-refresh interval
Support
Product support is provided through the product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system. Please leave your questions in the comments for the fastest response.
Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The EA includes configurable risk parameters, but users are responsible for setting appropriate values for their account size and risk tolerance. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment.