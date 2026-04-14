Precision TradePad PRO

Precision TradePad PRO is an advanced trading panel designed for traders who want full control, speed, and precision in every trade.
This tool eliminates manual errors and simplifies the entire trading process. No more calculating lot sizes, forgetting stop losses, or managing trades manually.
Everything is handled instantly and automatically.
Main Features:
Automatic Lot Calculation - Based on risk percentage - Based on fixed amount - Based on equity - Manual lot option
Instant Stop Loss & Take Profit - Automatically applied to every trade - Full control over risk before entry
Break Even Automation - Move stop loss to breakeven automatically
Trailing Stop Function - Dynamic trade management - Protect profits without manual intervention
Full Trading Panel - BUY / SELL execution - BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT - BUY STOP / SELL STOP
Position Management - Close all positions - Partial close (e.g. 50%) - Delete pending orders
Mobile Trading Support (VPS Feature) Open trades from your mobile device and let the panel automatically manage: - Stop Loss - Break Even - Trailing Stop
Perfect solution for traders who use VPS and trade remotely.
Why Use This Tool: Precision TradePad PRO is not just a trading panel. It is a complete execution and risk management system.
It helps you: - avoid emotional mistakes - execute trades faster - maintain consistent risk - manage positions professionally
Suitable For: - Scalpers - Intraday traders - Funded account traders - Beginners and advanced traders
Important Notes: - This is a trading tool, not a signal provider - Works on MetaTrader 5 - For best performance, VPS is recommended
If you want to trade with precision, discipline and speed, Precision TradePad PRO will significantly improve your execution and overall trading experience.
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Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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