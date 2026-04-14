Precision TradePad PRO is an advanced trading panel designed for traders who want full control, speed, and precision in every trade.

This tool eliminates manual errors and simplifies the entire trading process. No more calculating lot sizes, forgetting stop losses, or managing trades manually.

Everything is handled instantly and automatically.

Main Features:

Automatic Lot Calculation - Based on risk percentage - Based on fixed amount - Based on equity - Manual lot option

Instant Stop Loss & Take Profit - Automatically applied to every trade - Full control over risk before entry

Break Even Automation - Move stop loss to breakeven automatically

Trailing Stop Function - Dynamic trade management - Protect profits without manual intervention

Full Trading Panel - BUY / SELL execution - BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT - BUY STOP / SELL STOP

Position Management - Close all positions - Partial close (e.g. 50%) - Delete pending orders

Mobile Trading Support (VPS Feature) Open trades from your mobile device and let the panel automatically manage: - Stop Loss - Break Even - Trailing Stop

Perfect solution for traders who use VPS and trade remotely.

Why Use This Tool: Precision TradePad PRO is not just a trading panel. It is a complete execution and risk management system.

It helps you: - avoid emotional mistakes - execute trades faster - maintain consistent risk - manage positions professionally

Suitable For: - Scalpers - Intraday traders - Funded account traders - Beginners and advanced traders

Important Notes: - This is a trading tool, not a signal provider - Works on MetaTrader 5 - For best performance, VPS is recommended

If you want to trade with precision, discipline and speed, Precision TradePad PRO will significantly improve your execution and overall trading experience.