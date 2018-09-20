FRTScalping

1

This Expert Advisor is our latest trading system and it is designed to work with EURUSD and GBPUSD . This EA produces good results with medium spreads.

It opens a market order following the market trend and then it opens  Market Orders with different amount of lots to close all orders or single order in profit with small amounts. To close trades, it uses a cumulated closing function or a closing function for each trade opened.

It works with  all time frames, better with lower TF,  and you can use it on accounts ECN or STP. It has a medium drawdown and good profit factors so you can fund your account starting from with 5000 USD or equivalent with default input parameters. 

To use this EA, no special skills in trading are necessary. You just have to activate it on the chart or on the charts you intend and nothing else. Default values are good to get positive results. You can improve them running an optimization process when you change broker or account type.

If you have any question, please leave a comment!!


Input parameters descriptions:

  1. Lots , minimum amount of lots per trade;
  2. TrendCodes , criteria used by EA to identify the trend;
  3. NoTrend  , if set to true, the EA does not consider the trend when opening MO after the first one;
  4. MaxSlippage , maximum value of slippage in points;
  5. MaxSpread , limit  amount to open trades;  choose brokers with medium spreads (10 - 15) ;
  6. Range , amount in points from last open order;
  7. LotsMultiplier , multiplier of lots increase;
  8. ProfitInPoints  , amount of points applied to Lots to get target profit;
  9. PriceTf , time frame used to detect the trend market;
  10. AskedProfit  , amount to get robot stopped if equity is over the initial deposit plus the amount asked;
  11. ShowInfo , show on  the chart info on principal input parameters and other data;
  12. ShowPrint , show main data in the journal ;

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Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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MultiCurrencyCT
Gianfranco Tanzi
Experts
Below you will find the explanation of the complete version of MultiCurrencyCTX not yet published. MultiCurrencyCTX Strategy Explanation up to version 1.331 MultiCurrencyCTX  is an Expert Advisor based on ADX indicator and on the DXY index of the US dollar which allows to identify the strength of the US dollar and therefore carry out Buy or Sell operations on the currencies correlated to it. The EA uses the following currencies for its trading activity: EURUSD - GBPUSD – USDJPY – USDCAD - USDCH
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FRT PriceAction Lite
Gianfranco Tanzi
Experts
This EA opens trades when a trend inversion occurs. Trades are normaly closed one by one. When an open trades must be recoverd, the EA opens reverse trades using the same criteria of standard orders. This is  the free and limited version of the FRT PriceAction Pro.  I suggest to use this EA, first with EURUSD at M1 or D1 , on an ECN account with a good leverage and low spread + commissions (not over 7 USD per lot). If you attach the robot to more than one parity on the same account, remember to
FREE
NearTheMarket
Gianfranco Tanzi
Experts
NearTheMarket is a fully automated trading EA  with an excelent predicting criteria to enter into Market. First it opens market orders, buy or sell, with a predefined Take Profit. If after a specified time the trade is still open, the robobot deletes the Take Profit and opens a limited order with a lots amount equal to a multiple of lots of the market order. The mission of the robot is to get the PayOffPrice (average price of the net position) closer to market price. Again, if open orders are on
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NetRecoveryManagerATR
Gianfranco Tanzi
Experts
NetRecoveryMangerATR    is an Expert Advisor that starts from a net long/short position and then opens additional positions using ATR-based levels, with a dynamic multiplier, and closes everything when the net PL exceeds a target. The opening of the first position is done automatically by the EA when market conditions, mobile averages and price action criteria, are met. The EA may be attached to any currency chart. EA will attribute automatically a specific MagicNumber to each used chart. The ti
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Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2018.11.19 17:10 
 

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