FRTScalping
- Experts
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Gianfranco TanziI like a lot financial matters and I did this job for a long time in my life. Now I am retired and I learned MQL4 to develop robots with different strategies and techniques.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 October 2018
This Expert Advisor is our latest trading system and it is designed to work with EURUSD and GBPUSD . This EA produces good results with medium spreads.
It opens a market order following the market trend and then it opens Market Orders with different amount of lots to close all orders or single order in profit with small amounts. To close trades, it uses a cumulated closing function or a closing function for each trade opened.
It works with all time frames, better with lower TF, and you can use it on accounts ECN or STP. It has a medium drawdown and good profit factors so you can fund your account starting from with 5000 USD or equivalent with default input parameters.
To use this EA, no special skills in trading are necessary. You just have to activate it on the chart or on the charts you intend and nothing else. Default values are good to get positive results. You can improve them running an optimization process when you change broker or account type.
If you have any question, please leave a comment!!
Input parameters descriptions:
- Lots , minimum amount of lots per trade;
- TrendCodes , criteria used by EA to identify the trend;
- NoTrend , if set to true, the EA does not consider the trend when opening MO after the first one;
- MaxSlippage , maximum value of slippage in points;
- MaxSpread , limit amount to open trades; choose brokers with medium spreads (10 - 15) ;
- Range , amount in points from last open order;
- LotsMultiplier , multiplier of lots increase;
- ProfitInPoints , amount of points applied to Lots to get target profit;
- PriceTf , time frame used to detect the trend market;
- AskedProfit , amount to get robot stopped if equity is over the initial deposit plus the amount asked;
- ShowInfo , show on the chart info on principal input parameters and other data;
- ShowPrint , show main data in the journal ;
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