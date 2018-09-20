FRTScalping

This Expert Advisor is our latest trading system and it is designed to work with EURUSD and GBPUSD . This EA produces good results with medium spreads.

It opens a market order following the market trend and then it opens Market Orders with different amount of lots to close all orders or single order in profit with small amounts. To close trades, it uses a cumulated closing function or a closing function for each trade opened.

It works with all time frames, better with lower TF, and you can use it on accounts ECN or STP. It has a medium drawdown and good profit factors so you can fund your account starting from with 5000 USD or equivalent with default input parameters.

To use this EA, no special skills in trading are necessary. You just have to activate it on the chart or on the charts you intend and nothing else. Default values are good to get positive results. You can improve them running an optimization process when you change broker or account type.

If you have any question, please leave a comment!!





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